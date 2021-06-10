E3 2021: 5 Things That Won’t Be At The Show

Image : Sony

The Switch Pro! Halo Infinite! Some unwieldy Bethesda RPG about space or magic or maybe both! An entire oil drum’s worth of ink has been spilled on what to reasonably expect from this year’s all-digital E3. Less discussed: what not to expect.



Some educated guesses can help fill in the gaps. For instance, a Square Enix press release about the lineup for its Sunday press conference didn’t include any mention of Project Athia. Ubisoft’s pre-stream details don’t say a single word about Beyond Good and Evil 2 or Skull & Bones (recently delayed to 2022). But any one of those games—or more—could still show up, whether as a surprise or as an item in Geoff Keighley’s mouthful-of-a-name Summer Game Fest Kickoff Live! event later today. Unlikely, maybe, but technically within the borders of possibility.

Some notable absences are safer bets—specifically because the publisher or developer has gone out of their way to say that so-and-so games won’t be making an appearance. And then, of course, there are the heavy hitters that have bowed out of this year’s show entirely. If the following appear on your E3 bingo card, I’ve got some bad news for you.