News

Prince Of Persia: The Sands Of Time Remake Delayed Indefinitely

iantothemax
Ian Walker
Illustration for article titled iPrince Of Persia: The Sands Of Time Remake/i Delayed Indefinitely
Screenshot: Ubisoft

Ubisoft’s upcoming Prince of Persia: The Sands of Time remake has had its release date pushed back again, now for the foreseeable future, according to the company’s latest update on the game’s progress.

“[W]e have made the decision to shift the release for Prince of Persia: The Sands of Time Remake to a later date,” the developers tweeted today. “This extra development time will enable our teams to deliver a remake that feels fresh while remaining faithful to the original.”

Prince of Persia: The Sands of Time Remake was revealed last September with a January 2021 release window before being pushed back to March 18 a few months later. The project is being headed up by Just Dance series producer Annu Koul out of Ubisoft’s studio in Pune, India.

“We understand the update might come as a surprise and we will continue to keep you posted on the progress of Prince of Persia: The Sands of Time Remake,” Ubisoft’s statement closes. “In the meantime, we want to thank you all for your ongoing support.”

Ian Walker

Staff Writer, Kotaku

DISCUSSION

batista_thumbs_up
Batista Thumbs Up

*looks at current state of the game*

Devs: “No, no, no, that’s not how it went...”

*Retries*