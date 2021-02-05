Prince Of Persia: The Sands Of Time Remake Delayed Indefinitely

Ubisoft’s upcoming Prince of Persia: The Sands of Time remake has had its release date pushed back again, now for the foreseeable future, according to the company’s latest update on the game’s progress.
“[W]e have made the decision to shift the release for Prince of Persia: The Sands of Time Remake to a later date,” the developers tweeted today. “This extra development time will enable our teams to deliver a remake that feels fresh while remaining faithful to the original.”
Prince of Persia: The Sands of Time Remake was revealed last September with a January 2021 release window before being pushed back to March 18 a few months later. The project is being headed up by Just Dance series producer Annu Koul out of Ubisoft’s studio in Pune, India.
“We understand the update might come as a surprise and we will continue to keep you posted on the progress of Prince of Persia: The Sands of Time Remake,” Ubisoft’s statement closes. “In the meantime, we want to thank you all for your ongoing support.”
DISCUSSION
*looks at current state of the game*
Devs: “No, no, no, that’s not how it went...”
*Retries*