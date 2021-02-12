The Division 2 Will Get More Updates, Announce Seemingly Surprised Developers

Image : Ubisoft

Ubisoft and Massive Entertainment have confirmed today that The Division 2 will receive more content this year, doubling down on statements made by Ubisoft’s CEO earlier this week during a call with investors.

The current season of The Division 2 is named “End of Watch” and wraps up a storyline and character arc that began all the way back in the first game. That fact, along with news of Division 2 developer Massive working on a big new Star Wars game, led many players to speculate that the most recent update, Title Update 12, was the last planned content update.



It turns out those players were correct. But since then, plans have changed. Massive announced today on Twitter and Reddit that TU12 was indeed the planned final update for the game, but that the studio is now changing course. It will release more content later this year, but had no additional details to share at this time.

Advertisement

“Today, we are thrilled to confirm that there will be additional content for The Division 2 released later this year! It is your continuous passion and support which enables us to continue to build upon The Division 2 experience, and we cannot thank you enough for that.”

G/O Media may get a commission Up To 85% Off Lelo Valentine's Day Sale Click Here To Have Your Mind Blown

Get discounts on vibrators, rings, and cutting-edge sex tech now through the end of the week.

News of more Division 2 content was first vaguely announced by Ubisoft’s CEO Yves Guillemot earlier this week. During a February 12 call with investors, he said Massive would work with other Ubisoft studios together on the series. “You’re going to see more on The Division in this year and the year after,” said Guillemot. Today’s announcement from Massive specifies that players can look out for more Division 2 content and not some big new sequel from the looter-shooter franchise. Beyond that though, Massive’s announcement is vague and doesn’t really explain what kind of content will be added or when, beyond later this year. Almost as if they too didn’t know there was going to be more content until Guillemot declared it.



I don’t expect a Warlords of New York-sized DLC to be released this year, but instead more seasons of content with small new missions, and some new weapons added every few months. Not super exciting, but for fans of The Division 2 at least the game isn’t dead.

Advertisement

Related Stories