Ubisoft

There have also been a lot of angry internet people in response to the footage, because as a species, we fear change. As VCG reported, the initial trailer has had waves of hate across multiple uploads, dislikes outweighing likes by more than double.

Hilariously, some of the complaints have been that it’s not a “real” Prince of Persia game, because it’s not 3D. Ahhhh, the guilt of youth. Others are upset that the Prince has a new look, and is therefore not the proper Prince of their hearts. Except, as series creator Mechner rather brilliantly pointed out, said Prince has been massively redesigned in pretty much every game in the franchise.

This very promising new entry is due out January 18, 2024, but given it’s an Ubisoft game we can probably expect it some time in the Space Year 30X7.

