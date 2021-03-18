Square Enix's Project Athia Is Now Called Forspoken, Coming In 2022

Image : Square Enix

As part of today’s Square Enix showcase, the publisher showed another snippet of its “narrative-driven adventure set in a beautiful yet cruel world,” Project Athia. Only it’s not called Project Athia anymore. Now it’s, uh, Forspoken, a name that, if nothing else, was not previously spoken for.



Forspoken will be out in 2022. Last year, Sony said it will be a PS5 console exclusive for “at least 24 months,” but it will also be on PC at launch.

On the PlayStation blog, game director Takeshi Aramaki shared new details about the game—which is to say any details, scant though they might be.

“Forspoken is an action RPG where you will take on the role of Frey Holland, an ordinary young woman who must harness her magical abilities to survive in a fantastical and dangerous land called Athia,” he wrote. “As Frey, you will embark on a thrilling, other-worldly adventure and face treacherous trials to unravel the mystery behind the unknown land of Athia and awaken something much more from within.”

Aramaki went on to say that the focus is on traversal speed and fluidity, something that’s on display during the brief gameplay portion of the trailer, in which Frey looks like she learned all her moves from Warframe. That’s fine with me; Warframe is dope, and I think every game should steal bullet jumping.

