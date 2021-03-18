Everything We Saw In Today's Square Enix Presents

Image : Square Enix

Square Enix held its first Nintendo Direct-style “Square Enix Presents” showcase today, and while most of what was shown was stuff we’ve seen before, there were a few surprises.



For one, Life is Strange: True Colors, the latest game in the visual narrative series, is coming later this year. Square Enix’s upcoming PS5 console-exclusive Project Athia also got a new trailer and some information about what the game actually is (hint: wilderness witch sim). No other company has quite mastered the Nintendo Direct, but it’s also clear that game development continues to be very touch-and-go during the pandemic era.

Here’s a quick breakdown of what today’s stream covered:

Image : Square Enix

Players have already gotten super familiar with People Can Fly’s loot shooter through the current demo. In case you forgot it’s full of granular gear upgrades, skill trees, and monster fighting.

Image : Square Enix

It’s the 25th anniversary of Tomb Raider.

And Square Enix is bringing Croft Manor to Fortnite on March 23 to celebrate.

Just Cause is being turned into a mobile game.

We didn’t see gameplay or get a release date but it exists.

There’s also a new Hitman mobile game coming later this year.

It’s called Hitman Sniper Assassins.

Some quick-hits:

Image : Square Enix

It might finally be time to give that game a second chance.

Image : Square Enix

It was not enough to convince me the game will be any good.

Image : Square Enix

The next Life is Strange got announced.

It’s called Life is Strange: True Colors and stars Alex Chen who has to unravel the mysterious death of her brother using an empathy-based psychic ability.

Image : Square Enix

The first two Life is Strange games are getting remastered

Life is Strange and Life is Strange: Before the Storm will get visual upgrades arriving later this year in the fall.

“Is that a mother fucking dragon?” Why yes, yes it is Ella Balinska, who will star as the game’s protagonist. It’s s cheduled to to PC and PS5 sometime in 2022.