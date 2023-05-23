Gematsu

According to Polygon, there are some in-game characters that further explain FFXVI’s disorienting narrative. Loresman Harpocrates shares lore tidbits with you via an unlockable library. Then there’s the political scholar Vivan Ninetales who can give you the tea on the state of affairs between the realm and its key players, essentially pulling a Pepe Silvia to map out relationships and the military situation. These characters, coupled with Active Time Lore, sound like welcomed additions for a series that’s pretty damn difficult to follow accurately.

Kotaku reached out to Square Enix for comment.

Confusing narrative aside, FFXVI looks like an epic action game. While there’s still a month before it officially launches, it’s being reported that a demo for the game will be available before then, giving you a couple of hours to play as a youthful Clive to immerse yourself in the Game of Thrones-esque story.

