Square Enix Will Reveal New Life Is Strange During Digital Event Next Week

Square Enix announced it will debut the first episode of its very own Nintendo Direct-style digital event, known as “Square Enix Presents,” next Thursday, March 18.

Among other things, the studio plans to officially reveal the next game in the Life is Strange series, with “an all-new protagonist wielding an exciting new power.” A new installment in the choice-driven adventure game series was rumored to be ready to show earlier this year alongside since-confirmed projects like Final Fantasy XIV’s Endwalker expansion and Final Fantasy VII Remake Intergrade on PS5.

Outriders, Balan Wonderworld, Just Cause Mobile, Tomb Raider, Marvel’s Avengers, and a crop of new mobile games from Square Enix Montreal will also make appearances of some kind during the 40-minute showcase.

With E3 canceling its physical convention for another year and shifting to a digital event due to the ongoing covid-19 pandemic, online showcases like these are a no-brainer for major studios still looking to detail what they have in store. I expect several companies to follow in Square Enix’s footsteps as we edge closer to the summer months.