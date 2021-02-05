Final Fantasy XIV's Next Expansion Drops This Fall With A New Healing Class

Screenshot : Square Enix

During tonight’s Final Fantasy XIV showcase, Square Enix announced its next expansion, Endwalker, for release this fall.

As usual, the update includes a bunch of stuff, the most noteworthy being the enigmatic Sage, the first new healing-focused job since the Astrologian was added to the MMORPG in 2015's Heavensward expansion.



Final Fantasy XIV players will be able to jump into the Sage role as soon as Endwalker drops as long as they have raised another job to level 70. Sages wield weapons developed exclusively for Final Fantasy XIV known as “nouliths.”

“We look at the Sage as a barrier-type healer,” Final Fantasy XIV producer and director Naoki Yoshida explained via translator. “And because we try to make our jobs unique from the other jobs, we’re trying something with the Sage where they’re able to temporarily augment their own magic abilities to make them more powerful.”

Endwalker will also introduce a new melee DPS class, but Square Enix is saving that information for a future Final Fantasy XIV presentation.