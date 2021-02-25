Final Fantasy VII Remake Gets PS5 Version With New Story Starring Yuffie

Image : Square Enix

This summer, Final Fantasy VII Remake is getting a PlayStation 5 upgrade with all sorts of graphical bells and whistles—and also a new “episode” starring a Final Fantasy VII character who didn’t appear in the game previously: Yuffie Kisaragi.



Square made the announcement as part of today’s State of Play Sony event. The new PS5 version, called Final Fantasy VII Remake Intergrade, is coming out on June 10. If you already own the PS4 version, you’ll be able to upgrade to the PS5 update for free. Save data will carry over. The new episode, however, will be “available for purchase after upgrading to the PlayStation 5 version,” which makes it sound like it will not be free or available to PS4 users.

Details on the new episode are sparse, but in the trailer, Yuffie introduces herself as a “Materia hunter and elite special forces operative for the new Wutai government” and announces her intention to team up with Avalanche, the eco-insurgents led by Barret. Her story seems to run concurrently alongside the events of the main game, with its own cast of playable characters. Also, Yuffie wears a Moogle costume for at least part of it.

“In the brand- new episode featuring Yuffie, play as ninja Yuffie Kisaragi as she infiltrates the shadowy Shinra corporation to steal a powerful Materia and restore glory to her homeland,” reads Square’s YouTube description of the episode. “Play alongside new characters and enjoy an expanded gameplay experience featuring multiple new combat and gameplay additions.”

When it came to the PS5 version’s graphical upgrades and quality- of- life improvements, Square was more forthcoming, promising “improved textures, lighting, and atmospheric fog.” There will also be multiple graphics modes: “Switch between the game modes ‘Graphics mode’ which prioritizes 4K high-resolution graphics, and ‘Performance mode’ which prioritizes smooth action at 60 frames per second,” the company wrote. The new version will also include a Photo Mode and PS5 controller-specific functionality.

All of which will be crucial to realizing the full potential of Yuffie’s Moogle costume. And also the rest of Final Fantasy VII Remake, I suppose.

