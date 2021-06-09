Everything Square Enix Announced At E3 2021

Screenshot : Square Enix

With another year of E3 in the books for Square Enix, Eidos Montreal’s rumored Guardians of the Galaxy world premiere was a major highlight. Square Enix also gave fans a look at what’s coming for Final Fantasy, Marvel’s Avengers, Life is Strange, Babylon’s Fall, and Guardians of the Galaxy.



These are all of the biggest announcements from Square Enix’s E3 presentation.

Stranger of Paradise: Final Fantasy Origin

This spin-off reveal raised more than a few eyebrows at Square Enix’s E3 2021 show.

Prior to today’s E3 showcase, fans didn’t have much info on this action-based Final Fantasy spin-off besides rumors. Talk of a Final Fantasy Souls-like based on the series first, 1987 adventure was attached to developer Team Ninja.



Stranger of Paradise will come from Team Ninja and is set for a 2022 release. It sure does look like a Final Fantasy Souls-like, if perhaps a bit more action-oriented, but we didn’t get much info beyond that.

The Guardians of the Galaxy rumors were true

Guardians of the Galaxy kicked off the show with a trailer world premiere, and, well, it looks a lot like Marvel’s Avengers. The latest Square Enix and Marvel collaboration will be out October 26. Fans also got to see some gameplay and hear from some of the team’s developers.

Square Enix already teased developers Eidos Montreal would have something to show off at the publisher’s E3 presentation, which was speculated to be a Guardians of the Galaxy game. The rumors were true.

Marvel’s Avengers Black Panther: War for Wakanda expansion

We got another look at the upcoming War for Wakanda expansion coming for Marvel’s Avengers. It’ll be a free addition, but we still don’t know when it’s coming.

Square Enix already released a trailer for the Black Panther expansion, so many were hoping to see more for E3. Marvel’s Avengers got a shaky start, but the War for Wakanda expansion could bring new energy to the game. Fans are getting excited as more news about the Black Panther movie sequel is released, and seeing Black Panther (on-screen and in games) feels bittersweet following actor Chadwick Boseman’s death.

Babylon’s Fall

Square Enix reminded players that it hasn’t forgotten about Babylon’s Fall. Oh, and it’ll be a live service game. It’ll be available on PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, and Steam, but there’s still no word on a release date.

It looks similar to Square Enix’s other Nier titles but as a hack ’n’ slash

This Platinum Games-developed title was already announced with a very color-deficient trailer, but there’s been little info released prior to E3 other than it being an action-RPG.

Final Fantasy originals are getting a pixel remaster

Final Fantasy’s first six games are getting a surprise “pixel remaster,” but they’ll only be available on Steam and mobile. The classic Final Fantasy VII already got its massive remake as a PlayStation 4 and 5 exclusive. The updated versions are “coming soon,” but there’s no info beyond that yet, or even what kind of “remaster” this’ll be. Skeptical.

Life is Strange: True Colors has a lot of feelings

The next entry in the Life is Strange series got a small shout-out during Square Enix’s E3 presentation. We got another look at the game, which is coming out on September 10, and learned that pre-orders will include the Life is Strange Remastered Collection.

Square previously released a trailer for the next Life is Strange sequel featuring a cover of Radiohead’s “Creep” with all the teenage angst it deserved.

The game will focus on Alex Chen, who has the power of empathy (like a superpower, not just going around saying, “I’m an empath.”). True Colors is also being developed by the same team that worked on Life is Strange: Before the Storm, which is a prequel to the first game in the franchise.

Life is Strange: Remastered Collection will come later this year

Fans of the paranormal narrative series have been waiting for news about the Life is Strange: Remastered Collection. The upgrade got a trailer showing off the visual changes at today’s E3 show, and pre-orders are open. The Remastered Collection comes out on September 30.

Legend of Mana remaster is coming in June

For the 30th anniversary of the Seiken Densetsu series, PS1 oddity Legend of Mana is coming to PS4, Steam, and Nintendo Switch on June 24.

War of the Visions and Final Fantasy collaboration is coming this month

Mobile games War of the Visions: Final Fantasy Brave Exvius and Final Fantasy will hold a nearly month-long collaboration from June 16 through July 13.

The Nier franchise is coming to mobile

The Square Enix RPG reminded fans of its first mobile release, Nier Reincarnation. Pre-registers are open, but no release date.

Hitman Sniper: The Shadows is a violent phone game

It hasn’t been long since the mainline game Hitman 3 released, but we already got a premiere trailer for the mobile Hitman Sniper: The Shadows, which will be out later this year. The trailer alluded to series protagonist Agent 47 and the events of Hitman 3's ending.

That wraps up E3 for Square Enix. Let us know what you liked seeing the most.

