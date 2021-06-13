Gaming Reviews, News, Tips and More.
Final Fantasy Action Spin-Off In Development By Team Ninja

Stranger of Paradise appears to be set in the world of the original Final Fantasy

iantothemax
Ian Walker
Screenshot: Team Ninja / Square Enix

Square Enix closed out its E3 2021 presentation with a first look at Stranger of Paradise: Final Fantasy Origin, an action game in development by Team Ninja. It’s coming to PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, and PC in 2022, with a PS5 demo scheduled for June 24.

I'm not quite sure, I couldn't quite tell, but I think their goal was to fight(?) some dude. Couldn't quite make out his name though, I'm sure someone else heard it though