Our First Look At Black Panther In Marvel’s Avengers

You know what Marvel’s Avengers needs? New content. Specifically, Black Panther content. Revealed at Square Enix’s E3 2021 press conference, T’Challa finally joins up with Ms. Marvel and friends later this year in the free War for Wakanda expansion, and while we don’t have a date, we at least have a trailer.



The Black Panther should have been on the Avengers roster from day one. At the very least he should have been one of the first DLC characters, but the untimely death of actor Chadwick Boseman out those plans on hold. Instead we got not one but two different Hawkeyes, which is one more Hawkeye than anyone needs, fighting the same old A.I.M. robots and soldiers over and over again. It’s so boring.

But now T’Challa and friends can ride in and save the day. The War for Wakanda expansion for Marvel’s Avengers is much more than a new playable character. It’s new story content, which is the game’s strong suit. We’ll embark on a fresh adventure in the new Wakandan jungle biome, fighting new enemies like soundmaster Klaw and his minions, who are doubtlessly after the hidden country’s precious Vibranium. All of that plus a power level cap increase across the board, giving us a good reason to grind some multiplayer missions. Oh, and more costumes to buy with real money, because hoo-boy that’s some fun right there.

I don’t know if this Black Panther expansion is the answer to the game’s ongoing content problem, where new heroes and missions are burned through quickly, leaving the playerbase hungry for more. But I’ll be happy enough as long as I can squeeze just a little more enjoyment out of Square Enix’ stagnant comic book game.

Marvel’s Avengers is now available for PC, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, and PlayStations 4 and 5. If you’ve not played it yet, you’re in for a brilliant burst of joy followed by a deepening sense of ennui.