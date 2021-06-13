Battlefield 2042's Gameplay Looks Epic (And Chaotic)

Screenshot : EA / Dice

The first look at Battlefield 2042’s gameplay happened today during the Xbox And Bethesda E3 2021 showcase event. It involved a lot of shooting and chaotic action. You know, classic Battlefield.

EA’s Battlefield 2042 was officially announced earlier this week. As implied by the name, the game is set in the near future and will support up to 128 players on PS5, Xbox Series X/S, and PC. Meanwhile, on the older consoles, the max number of players is 64. Maps will also be bigger on next-gen and PC and feature new weather-related shenanigans. The game is planned to launch with seven maps and will include classic BF modes like Conquest, though developer Dice is also teasing a new mode named “Hazard Zone.”



This new Battlefield is a big game, but it doesn’t include everything you might expect based on previous titles. The long-rumored battle royale mode isn’t going to be in the game, at least not at launch. 2042 also doesn’t include a single-player campaign. Considering how most Battlefield campaigns have been forgettable and boring, that’s not a huge loss in my book.



While Battlefield 2042 was only officially announced a few days ago, it has been a poorly kept secret for some time now. The game’s first trailer, which was released on June 9, leaked out in bits and pieces weeks before the reveal. Other details leaked out across places like Reddit and Twitter.



Battlefield 2042 will have an open beta, but EA and Dice haven’t announced a date for it. Players enjoying the game early should note that beta characters and progress will not transfer over to the full game. Battlefield 2042 will be out on October 22 for PS5, Xbox Series X/S, PS4, Xbox One, and PC.

