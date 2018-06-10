During today’s press conference, Bethesda briefly teased The Elder Scrolls VI.



It was just a brief teaser that showed a large landscape, and Todd Howard implied it’ll be coming after single-player sci-fi RPG Starfield, which he announced seconds beforehand. If I had to guess, Elder Scrolls VI will almost certainly be on the next generation of consoles. So you know, get excited about that—and then stow that excitement away like a squirrel hiding acorns in a tree trunk, preparing for a long, cold, Elder-Scrolls-less winter.

Or, you know, just play Elder Scrolls Blades to tide yourself over.