Bethesda’s Todd Howard just announced on stage at E3 that the company’s next big singleplayer RPG is an all-new story set in an all-new universe.



Here’s a very brief trailer:

Your guess as to what it’s all about is as good as mine. Interestingly, he also described it as a “next generation” game.

Maybe it’s Bethesda trying Mass Effect. Less romance, more space lettuce collecting?