Entertainment

Here’s Our First Look At The New Avatar Sequel Series Set After Korra

Avatar: Seven Havens will follow an earthbender named Pavi

By
Kenneth Shepard
We may earn a commission from links on this page.
The cast of Avatar: The Last Airbender.
Image: Nickelodeon

It’s been over a decade since The Legend of Korra concluded in 2014, and 20 years since the original Avatar: The Last Airbender. After years of waiting, a new series set in the Avatar universe called Seven Havens is finally on its way, and we got our first fleeting look at the show’s new heroes at San Diego Comic Con.

One image of the new cast was shown at the convention, and it depicts the next Avatar, named Pavi, an earthbender capable of manipulating stone. She is the next person to take on the Avatar title after Korra in the previous series, but the title is not one of honor at this point in history, as it has marked the new hero as a destroyer of worlds. The official synopsis is as follows:

“A young Earthbender discovers she’s the new Avatar after Korra – but in this dangerous era, that title marks her as humanity’s destroyer, not its savior. Hunted by both human and spirit enemies, she and her long-lost twin must uncover their mysterious origins and save the Seven Havens before civilization’s last strongholds collapse.”

The image shown at Comic Con has the new Avatar front and center, alongside a feline companion and another character named Jae, who is described as Pavi’s mentor.

Pavi, Jae, and a feline companion look over a desert.
Image: Nickelodeon
Seven Havens will premiere in 2027 on Nickelodeon and span 26 episodes across two seasons. For those who still hold a nostalgic love for the original Avatar: The Last Airbender cast, Nickelodeon is also working on a new feature-length film set after the first series that follows Aang and his friends in their young adult lives. Most of the original voice actors have been recast to be more authentic to the characters and the franchise’s Asian inspirations. Take note, M. Night Shyamalan. Dave Bautista will star as the movie’s villain when it premieres in 2026.

 