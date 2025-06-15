The Games We Loved And Hated This Week, And Other Kotaku Opinions

I’m trying to put all my thoughts about the time I spent with the medieval fantasy RPG Crimson Desert at Summer Game Fest into words. Kotaku Managing Editor Carolyn Petit likes to tell us that we should feel bold enough in our criticism of video games to say something is “bad” without couching it in wishy-washy “this just isn’t for me” disclaimers. These days, making sweeping declarations about something’s quality can feel like a daunting task, as the internet has lost any ability to put opinions into context. If I say something is bad, that must be me making a declarative statement that readers are required by law to agree with. Thus, we get the typical internet defensiveness that follows, and the most annoying person you know starts to nitpick everything you say as being too definitive and not acknowledging that plenty of other people might feel differently. - Kenneth Shepard

