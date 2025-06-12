While Everything Gets Worse, It's Nice That The Switch 2 Just Works

Every app, website, and device I use seems to be getting worse and worse. You’ve likely noticed this, too. Shitty AI is being shoved into more products. Features people don’t want are being added to apps that have become monstrosities, chasing trends in order to squeeze out more profits. Searching for stuff online is awful. Buying something sucks. Your fucking toothbrush has an app now. Enshittification is happening and making everything worse. This makes Nintendo’s Switch 2 a very compelling product in 2025.

The Nintendo Switch 2 arrived a week ago and has quickly become one of the biggest console launches in history. Despite a high price, a lack of a “BIG” game, and many stores selling out of units shortly after launch, the Switch 2 is a massive success for Nintendo, and people generally seem to like it. That’s not surprising when you realize that, unlike everything else ruined by enshitification, the Switch 2 is just a better version of a thing people liked already.

Nintendo hasn’t added some crappy AI assistant or some ChatGPT widget that lets you talk to Mario. It doesn’t include 300 media apps nobody uses. It won’t ever support some silly AI co-pilot that can “help” you play Overwatch 2. It doesn’t include NFTs or blockchain tools.

Instead, the Switch 2 is just a better version of a video game console you already liked, but now it runs faster, looks better, and boasts a few smart improvements. Its store, while still filled with slop, is faster and snappier than ever. GameChat is great! Nintendo seems to have realized that people love Discord and has built a simple-to-use version of that into the Switch 2 OS that kids and non-techy people can use easily. But beyond that, the Switch 2 is just a better Switch.

Boy, that’s nice, huh? My phone gets more and more annoying with each update, and looking to upgrade to a new phone is a minefield of AI-powered devices with IMAX-capable cameras attached to them. It all sucks so much and nobody wants this shit!

The fact that the Switch 2 is just simply nice to use and better than what came before it shouldn’t be something to celebrate. Yet, in 2025, I’m over the moon about Nintendo’s new console simply because it hasn’t been ruined in the pursuit of profits. It hasn’t been “improved” in the hopes of making the number go up. Business idiots didn’t cram it full of garbage nobody wants. That’s really nice.

When the Switch 2 was revealed, some complained that it was too safe. That the Switch 2 wasn’t innovative enough. And maybe that’s true, but I don’t really care because the Switch 2 is the rare tech product that doesn’t annoy me. $450 is a fair price to pay for an upgraded product that is actually better, faster, and not annoying to use. I’ll gladly pay that in 2025. Though $80 for a game is still wild, come on, Nintendo.

