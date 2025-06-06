7 Things We Love And 4 Things We Hate About The Switch 2

We finally have the Switch 2 in our hands. It’s a chonker! Nintendo’s biggest gaming handheld yet looks familiar on paper, but makes a stronger impression in person. We’re not ready to review the new $450 gaming console just yet. That’ll take a lot more testing and game time to get familiar with all of its little changes, improvements, and quirks. Players spent more than eight years with the Switch 1. It’ll take more than eight hours to get a good handle on its successor.

But in the meantime, we’re already really enjoying our time with the Switch 2 outside of a few annoying shortcomings and design choices that haven’t yet won us over. Calling it just a bigger, stronger Switch might sound boring, but in practice, it totally rocks. Here’s what we love and hate about the Switch 2 after our first day with it.