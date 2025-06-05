A Bunch Of Switch 2 Consoles Are Showing Up With Free Pringles And Coke

Happy Nintendo Switch 2 launch day! Did you get one? Are you still waiting on a delivery? Hopefully it all works out for you, like it did for some folks who pre-ordered a Switch 2 via Walmart. Not only did their consoles arrive early in the morning, but they showed up with snacks and other goodies, too. Well, for some people at least...

The Nintendo Switch 2 launched today, June 5, and as you might expect, there’s been a lot happening. It’s the first new console launch in nearly five years. And despite tariffs and other issues hurting the hype, there are still a lot of people getting new Switch 2 units today and playing around with them, assuming they didn’t get one that got stapled through the screen. Old games look and play great on the new device. But while gaming, you might want a beverage and snack. Don’t worry, Walmart has your back. Or, well, it might.

In the early morning hours of June 5, people on social media and Reddit began sharing images and stories about their Switch 2 pre-orders from Walmart being delivered. And some arrived with extra goodies they hadn’t ordered. The most common bonus items included in Walmart deliveries seem to be a random flavor of Pringles and a single Coca-Cola bottle.

“It’s here! And for some reason, they also gave me a bottle of Coke and Pringles lol,” posted one person on BlueSky with a photo of the goodies next to the Switch 2 box. Across the web, I spotted many, many, many people sharing images of Cokes and chips alongside their Switch 2 consoles. So it seems this is a widespread promotion.

Other people have shared images of a blue note with a message on it that has been included in some of the Walmart Switch 2 deliveries. The note says:

“Thank a-you! Level up with these free game-ready snacks while you play.”

Meanwhile, many people who pre-ordered the new Switch 2 console via Target are reporting that their devices won’t arrive until next week. It seems Walmart has won the Switch 2 launch war between retailers. But actually, screw them, becuase I didn’t get any free snacks in my Switch 2 delivery this morning from Walmart that arrived at 6:15 am local time. Now how am I supposed to enjoy my new console? Thanks a lot, Walmart!

