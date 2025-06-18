Over 2,500 Nintendo Switch 2 Consoles Were Stolen From A Semi-Truck

Earlier this month, nearly 3,000 Nintendo Switch 2 consoles, with a total value of over 1 million dollars, were stolen out of a semi-truck in Colorado. The thief or thieves responsible have yet to be apprehended.

The Nintendo Switch 2 launched earlier this month and quickly became one of the fastest-selling consoles in history. It accomplished this despite not having a big new single-player game at launch that people can explore for months. Because Nintendo’s new console is a massive success, it’s pretty hard to buy one right now. And that makes it very valuable. So, of course, a bunch of them got stolen recently.

On June 9, a semi-truck driver reported that his trailer had been broken into and someone had stolen his cargo: Nearly 3,000 Nintendo Switch 2 consoles. As reported by KUSA 9News, the driver discovered the missing consoles during a pre-inspection check of his trailer while stopped at a Love’s gas station in Bennet, Colorado.

“When deputies arrived, they did determine that 2,810 Nintendo Switch 2 consoles were stolen out of the back of that trailer at some point,” Anders Nelson, a public information officer for the sheriff’s office, told the outlet.

The trucker reportedly told police that he was traveling to a GameStop store in Grapevine, Texas. He explained that he didn’t know what was in the trailer, only that it was game- or toy-related. Thieves took multiple large pallets of Switch 2 consoles from the trailer. Police estimate that over $1 million worth of consoles were stolen from the truck. Authorities aren’t sure if the robbery happened in Bennet or somewhere else.

Police are still searching for the thief or thieves who got away with all these Switch 2 consoles. And if you live in Grapevine, Texas, and have struggled to get a Switch 2 at launch, well, this might be why.

