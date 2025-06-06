Nintendo Switch 2: 7 Awesome Accessories To Grab For Your New Console

The Nintendo Switch 2 offers plenty of functionality right out of the box, especially considering it can be used in both handheld and docked modes without the need for add-ons of any sort to just jump into a game.

However, you can improve your experience with the console by picking up some useful accessories, such as a more traditional controller for easier playing on the couch, an SD card for extra storage, or even a carrying case for added security during travel.

Nintendo Switch 2 Pro Controller

While you may be able to find some decent third-party controllers for Nintendo’s newest hardware, nothing can beat the Nintendo Switch 2 Pro Controller at launch. This excellent, albeit expensive, option is simply the best choice for playing games while your Nintendo Switch 2 is in docked mode. It’s immensely comfortable and features solid battery life. Plus, it’s filled with all of the features you’d expect—and then some.

The new GL/GR buttons on the back are perhaps its most compelling additions from the last generation Pro controller. These rear-buttons can be mapped to function as any other button on the controller for ultimate customizability and an improved competitive edge. If you’re okay dropping $85 to pick up the Nintendo Switch 2 Pro Controller, I feel pretty confident that you won’t regret it.

Nintendo Switch 2 Camera

The Nintendo Switch 2's new Game Chat functionality means you can finally virtually hang out with your friends via voice and video. If you’re interested in the latter, you’ll want to pick up a USB-C camera, and I’d argue that the official Nintendo Switch 2 Camera is the all-around best option. With 1080p resolution, a sleek profile, and a useful privacy shutter, this accessory is well worth the $55 for anyone looking to jump into Game Chat with all the bells and whistles.

Nintendo Joy-Con 2 Wheel

If you’re into motion controls, you may get a kick out of having a wheel for your Joy-Con 2 controllers while playing games like Mario Kart World. There are a handful of perfectly fine third-party options available, but the official Nintendo Joy-Con 2 Wheel is gonna be your best choice—especially at launch. The Joy-Con 2 controllers snap in using magnetic force for a stable connection, while the matching color schemes of the two included wheels ensure you can tell who’s who during two-player fun. These little wheels will run you $25—but if you think you’ll get some use out of them, they’re a worthwhile accessory to have around.

Spigen Dual Grip Cover

It’s totally reasonable if you find the fairly thin Nintendo Switch 2 a little uncomfortable to hold in handheld mode for extended periods. Luckily, the Spigen Dual Grip can alleviate a lot of that discomfort by making things more ergonomic for you. This lightweight polycarbonate grip cover covers all of the parts of the Nintendo Switch 2 needed to ensure you can have a comfortable grip on the device without compromising your ability to place the console into its dock or use the kickstand. The Spigen Dual Grip will run you $30, but you’re getting a much better grip on your console without making any sacrifice in efficiency, so I’d say it’s worth the investment for anyone frequently using their Nintendo Switch 2 in handheld mode.

Samsung microSD Express Card

The Nintendo Switch 2 comes packing a lot more storage than its predecessor (256GB this time around), but if you’re the type to keep a smorgasbord of games on your console at once, you may want to expand your storage capacity with a microSD Express card. You can’t go wrong with the official Nintendo-branded Samsung 256GB microSD Express Card. Though you can certainly find both larger and cheaper microSD Express cards, this choice comes from one of the medium’s most trusted brands and doubles your overall storage for only $60. Hell yeah.

Transnovo 4-Slot Joy-Con Charging Dock

If you’re the kind of person who uses your Switch 2 Joy-Cons frequently — and especially if you have more than two — a good Joy-Con charging dock is important. And the Transnovo 4-Slot Joy-Con Charging Dock is a rad choice. Your Joy-Cons snap into the dock magnetically from any angle, and they’ll charge to full in around 2 hours. LED lights let you know when they’re charging (orange) or fully charged (blue), and the multiple RGB lighting modes can add a bit of flair to your desk or entertainment center. That’s some pretty cool shit.

Nintendo Switch 2 All-In-One Carrying Case

Cases for the Nintendo Switch 2 are plentiful, so you should always pick one that meets your unique needs both in terms of looks and functionality. However, perhaps the best case on the market is the official Nintendo Switch 2 All-In-One Carrying Case, which offers impressive protection, high-quality materials, and tons of storage inside. This chunky case even has a spot to store your Nintendo Switch 2 dock so that you can transport your docked console experience anywhere you want to go.

You’ll find six slots for game carts, storage for a Pro Controller, and a large mesh compartment for all of your cables. The only downside is that this big boy costs $85, so opting for a smaller, and thus cheaper, case may be a better bet if you only need protection for the handheld portion of the console.

It goes without saying that there are plenty of other accessories out there to score for your Nintendo Switch 2. But hopefully, this short list helped you get a feel for some of your best options. Now, get off here and go play some video games.

