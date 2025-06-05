Nintendo Switch 2: Three Great Travel Cases To Consider

The Nintendo Switch 2 is all about iteration, opting to expand on what helped make the original Switch one of the best-selling consoles of all time. LIke before, the new console lets you switch between handheld and docked mode any time you see fit, giving you plenty of freedom in how you approach gaming sessions. So, it goes without saying that many folks will enjoy once again bringing their portable console with them on commutes, vacations, and other on-the-go situations. This makes having a reliable case all the more important, ensuring that you can properly protect your hefty investment while traveling.

If you’re in the market for a case, there are plenty to choose from, ranging from ultra-premium to extremely budget-friendly. Here’s a brief look at some cool cases to give you a head start on making a decision.

Premium case: Nintendo Switch 2 Carrying Case

You may be able to find heavier-duty cases on the market for your Nintendo Switch 2, but as far as striking a balance between cost and value, the official Nintendo Switch 2 case is a winner for top-notch protection and utility. It’s got a sleek visual style with hints of the Joy-Con 2 color scheme on the zipper straps, and it comes with a screen protector and cleaning cloth for a bit of added value.

The interior of the official Nintendo Switch 2 case provides a mesh compartment for cables or other small items and slots for game cartridges, so you can bring your collection with you on the go. The Nintendo Switch 2 console fits securely inside to let you feel safe when closing and opening the case. A handle would’ve been a nice touch, but the profile of the case is thin enough that most folks shouldn’t have any issues holding it comfortably in their hands. Good stuff.

Budget case: JSAUX Slim Carrying Case

If you’re looking to keep things affordable and want something with a big pop of color, the JSAUX Slim Carrying Case is a kickass budget case for the Nintendo Switch 2. The case comes in two color variations, each choosing to use one of the Joy Con 2 colorways as a primary color and the other as a secondary color. Regardless of which you pick, you’ll be sporting a visually appealing case that doesn’t sacrifice protection.

While it may lack some of the features of more expensive cases, you get the most important stuff here, including a soft and supportive interior, storage for up to ten game cartridges, and a strap to hold your Nintendo Switch 2 in place. The only major downside is that you won’t be able to fit a power brick inside for charging—but you could probably squeeze in a short USB-C cable if absolutely necessary. Either way, for around $22, this one’s a (very attractive) steal.

All-in-one case: Nintendo Switch 2 All-In-One Carrying Case for the console and dock

The official Nintendo Switch 2 All-In-One Carrying Case is the must-have case for anyone who needs to transport their entire Nintendo Switch 2 unit. And yes, that includes the dock and any accessories you’d like to bring along. This chunky case costs a whopping $85, but it makes a good case for itself (no pun included) with compartments for your Nintendo Switch 2 console, dock, Joy-Con 2 controllers, Pro Controller, cables, and games. And frankly, you could probably squeeze a few other little things in there, too—like a snack. Always bring snacks.

As a side note, the Nintendo Switch 2 All-In-One Carrying Case also comes with a cleaning cloth and screen protector like its smaller brother we touched on up above. So, if you planned to otherwise buy those things separately, their inclusion may make the high price tag (ever so slightly) more palatable.

Don’t forget there are dozens of other third-party choices to choose from online. So, if none of these strike your fancy, peruse Amazon for a bit. You’re sure to find a case that suits you eventually, but these three are solid, reliable choices. My feelings won’t be hurt if you decide otherwise. I promise.

