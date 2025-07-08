The Nintendo Switch 2 Is Finally Available On Amazon, But There's A Catch

A month after launch and over two months after it first became available for preorder, the Nintendo Switch 2 is finally being sold on Amazon in the United States. It appears that Amazon and Nintendo have squashed any reported squabbles, though you can’t quite just go to an Amazon store page and instantly buy a Switch 2 yet on the massive retail site. Instead, you can request an invite.

In the weeks leading up to Switch 2 pre-orders going live, it became clear that Amazon wasn’t going to be part of the chaos. Instead, when Switch 2 pre-orders went live on April 24 in the United States, you could only grab one from places like Target, Best Buy, and Walmart. No Amazon. Strangely, overseas, you could still pre-order and buy a Switch 2 and most other Nintendo games and hardware on Amazon with no problem. But over here, that wasn’t the case. However, that’s been changing over the last few weeks as some Nintendo Switch 2 accessories and games have popped up on the retailer. Now, finally, there is an official Nintendo Switch 2 store listing on Amazon.

On July 8, as spotted by Wario64 and others on Twitter, an Amazon listing for the Switch 2 quietly went live on the retail giant. There’s also a page for the Switch 2 Mario Kart World bundle. Both are priced as you would expect, $450 for the Switch 2 and $500 for the bundle, so no Prime Day deal, sorry. And you can’t actually buy either version yet. Instead, you have to request an invite and hope you get picked. For folks looking to grab a Switch 2, this might be a solid option.

And the fact that the Switch 2 is available at all on Amazon is a big deal. The two companies had seemingly been in a feud for about a year now, with many first-party Nintendo games and accessories being unavailable on Amazon.

No reason was ever given, but Bloomberg reported last month that third-party sellers undercutting Nintendo’s prices might have been a factor in the dispute. There was also speculation that Amazon was breaking street date. Neither company will admit what happened, and we’ll likely not get an official answer as to why the Switch 2 is suddenly available on Amazon a month after launch. Regardless, if you prefer using Amazon for your online shopping, you’ll soon be able to (maybe) get a Switch 2. Good luck!

