Gaming Reviews, News, Tips and More.
Discover
Editions
EspañolDeutschFrançais
More
Log In / Sign Up
Send us a Tip!Subscribe
Extra
About
AdvertisingPrivacyJobsTerms of Use
Explore our other sites
  • kotaku
  • theroot
© 2025 G/O Media
We may earn a commission from links on this page
News

Nintendo And Amazon Deny Being In An Ongoing Switch 2 Feud

Metroid Prime 4 and other games aren't available from the online retailer

nintendo
By
Ethan Gach
We may earn a commission from links on this page.
Mario appears in a suit.
Image: Nintendo

Anyone who’s recently tried to buy stuff from Nintendo through Amazon will have noticed that something weird is going on. Lots of new games you’d expect to find on the online retailer aren’t available there, and the ones that are often arrive with region codes indicating they were originally intended for Europe or elsewhere. Even the Switch 2 itself, which just had the fastest console launch sales ever is still not for sale on Jeff Bezos’ marketplace almost a month later. Now both Nintendo and Amazon swear everything is normal.

Suggested Reading

These Two Cool Mass Effect Mods Look Like The Perfect Way To Revisit A Classic Trilogy
World's Biggest Modding Site Has Been Sold After 24 Years: 'The Strain Of Being Responsible For The Behemoth I Created Has Taken Its Toll'
Marvel Rivals Mods Are Back For Fans Willing To Risk It All To Play As Vegeta Or 19 Inches Of Venom
Nintendo Switch 2 Could Launch With Almost No Reviews
Subtitles
  • Off
  • English

Suggested Reading

These Two Cool Mass Effect Mods Look Like The Perfect Way To Revisit A Classic Trilogy
World's Biggest Modding Site Has Been Sold After 24 Years: 'The Strain Of Being Responsible For The Behemoth I Created Has Taken Its Toll'
Marvel Rivals Mods Are Back For Fans Willing To Risk It All To Play As Vegeta Or 19 Inches Of Venom
Nintendo Switch 2 Could Launch With Almost No Reviews
Subtitles
  • Off
  • English

These denials of any headbutting between the companies come in response to a new report by Bloomberg alleging that Nintendo pulled its products from Amazon because of store listings that undercut its products with cheaper prices from third-party sellers who had likely been importing things for cheap from Southeast Asia. Amazon reportedly tried to offer better labeling to make it clear which products were coming officially from Nintendo and which ones weren’t, but that apparently wasn’t enough to mend the relationship.

Advertisement

Related Content

Nintendo Switch 2: Three Great Travel Cases To Consider
The Best Nintendo Switch Memory Cards

Related Content

Nintendo Switch 2: Three Great Travel Cases To Consider
The Best Nintendo Switch Memory Cards

“There is no such fact. We do not disclose details of negotiations or contracts with retailers,” a spokesperson for Nintendo told Bloomberg. Amazon also played dumb, calling the reporting “inaccurate” and stating that it was “pleased to offer Nintendo products directly to our customers as part of our commitment to providing an exceptional shopping experience with the widest selection possible.”

Advertisement

Those products it does offer include the original Switch and first-party games for it, as well as third-party releases for the Switch 2 like Cyberpunk 2077. The Switch 2 and its Nintendo games, however, remain absent. Search for Mario Kart World and you will instead get listings for Mario Kart 8 Deluxe. Two notable exceptions: you can currently pre-order both Donkey Kong Bananza and Pokémon Legends: Z-A.

Advertisement

Has the beef been squashed, or are these pre-orders for upcoming games just a test run to see if Amazon can allegedly get back into Nintendo’s good graces? Metroid Prime 4, also launching this year, does not have a pre-order listing. In fact, Amazon canceled previously placed pre-orders for the game earlier this year.

Meanwhile, online deals retailer Woot, which is owned by Amazon, frequently sells physical copies of Nintendo’s Switch 1 games at steep discounts. Super Mario Bros. Wonder, Paper Mario: The Thousand-Year Door, and The Legend of Zelda: Echoes of Wisdom are all $15 off at the moment. Even Tears of the Kingdom is just $48. Buy it and pay $10 for the upgrade and you’re effectively saving $22 off the sticker price of a Switch 2 launch game. I’m sure Nintendo’s not pissed about that at all.

Advertisement

.