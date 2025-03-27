20 Fresh Looks At Metroid Prime 4 While We Wait For A Release Date

Metroid Prime 4: Beyond got its second trailer today with a deeper dive into the game’s new world and some of the mysteries within it, including a new race of ancient aliens, new psychic powers, and a red suit. The latest footage from today’s Nintendo Direct comes almost a year after our previous glimpse, yet we still don’t have an actual release date for Metroid Prime 4, a game that was announced in the Switch’s first year back at E3 2017.

Advertisement

Nintendo’s promising it will arrive before the end of 2025, but it might not get here before the Switch 2, which is currently rumored to release as early as June. In the meantime, Nintendo has graced Metroid fans with 20 new screenshots to sustain them until the next trailer arrives.