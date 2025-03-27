10 Minutes From The Last Of Us Part II’s Roguelike Mode
20 Fresh Looks At Metroid Prime 4 While We Wait For A Release Date

Nintendo shows off new powers and enemies in Metroid Prime 4: Beyond

Nintendo shows off new powers and enemies in Metroid Prime 4: Beyond

By
Ethan Gach
Samus holds up a purple psychic fist.
Image: Nintendo

Metroid Prime 4: Beyond got its second trailer today with a deeper dive into the game’s new world and some of the mysteries within it, including a new race of ancient aliens, new psychic powers, and a red suit. The latest footage from today’s Nintendo Direct comes almost a year after our previous glimpse, yet we still don’t have an actual release date for Metroid Prime 4, a game that was announced in the Switch’s first year back at E3 2017.

Nintendo’s promising it will arrive before the end of 2025, but it might not get here before the Switch 2, which is currently rumored to release as early as June. In the meantime, Nintendo has graced Metroid fans with 20 new screenshots to sustain them until the next trailer arrives.

2 / 22

The mini-map shows where enemies are

The mini-map shows where enemies are

A screenshot shows new Metroid Prime 4 gameplay.
Screenshot: Nintendo
3 / 22

Rocket go boom

Rocket go boom

A screenshot shows new Metroid Prime 4 gameplay.
Screenshot: Nintendo
4 / 22

This boss fight is giving Jabu-Jabu’s Belly boss fight vibes

This boss fight is giving Jabu-Jabu’s Belly boss fight vibes

A screenshot shows new Metroid Prime 4 gameplay.
Screenshot: Nintendo
5 / 22

Metroid Prime 4 opens on the lush planet Viewros

Metroid Prime 4 opens on the lush planet Viewros

A screenshot shows new Metroid Prime 4 gameplay.
Screenshot: Nintendo
6 / 22

I can’t wait to shoot every colorful sack in these woods

I can’t wait to shoot every colorful sack in these woods

A screenshot shows new Metroid Prime 4 gameplay.
Screenshot: Nintendo
7 / 22

Samus remains the number one fan of Marble Madness

Samus remains the number one fan of Marble Madness

A screenshot shows new Metroid Prime 4 gameplay.
Screenshot: Nintendo
8 / 22

There’s a surprising amount of detail in Metroid Prime 4's environments

There’s a surprising amount of detail in Metroid Prime 4's environments

A screenshot shows new Metroid Prime 4 gameplay.
Screenshot: Nintendo
9 / 22

Looks perfect for grapple hooking

Looks perfect for grapple hooking

A screenshot shows new Metroid Prime 4 gameplay.
Screenshot: Nintendo
10 / 22

Metroid Prime: Tears of the Kingdom

Metroid Prime: Tears of the Kingdom

A screenshot shows new Metroid Prime 4 gameplay.
Screenshot: Nintendo
11 / 22

It’s a big year for magic purple hands

It’s a big year for magic purple hands

A screenshot shows new Metroid Prime 4 gameplay.
Screenshot: Nintendo
12 / 22

Samus’ new psychic abilities can seemingly hurt enemies

Samus’ new psychic abilities can seemingly hurt enemies

A screenshot shows new Metroid Prime 4 gameplay.
Screenshot: Nintendo
13 / 22

And also solve puzzles

And also solve puzzles

A screenshot shows new Metroid Prime 4 gameplay.
Screenshot: Nintendo
14 / 22

Someone at Nintendo is still a fan of the Power Glove

Someone at Nintendo is still a fan of the Power Glove

A screenshot shows new Metroid Prime 4 gameplay.
Screenshot: Nintendo
15 / 22

Samus is looking shinier than ever

Samus is looking shinier than ever

A screenshot shows new Metroid Prime 4 gameplay.
Screenshot: Nintendo
16 / 22

New red suit Samus’ powers have yet to be revealed

New red suit Samus’ powers have yet to be revealed

A screenshot shows new Metroid Prime 4 gameplay.
Screenshot: Nintendo
17 / 22

Scanning objects will reveal important info

Scanning objects will reveal important info

A screenshot shows new Metroid Prime 4 gameplay.
Screenshot: Nintendo
18 / 22

Like receptacles for Psychic Motes

Like receptacles for Psychic Motes

A screenshot shows new Metroid Prime 4 gameplay.
Screenshot: Nintendo
19 / 22

Samus will meet an ancient race called the Lamorn

Samus will meet an ancient race called the Lamorn

A screenshot shows new Metroid Prime 4 gameplay.
Screenshot: Nintendo
20 / 22

Metroid Prime 4 promises “threads intertwining beyond space and time”

Metroid Prime 4 promises “threads intertwining beyond space and time”

A screenshot shows new Metroid Prime 4 gameplay.
Screenshot: Nintendo
21 / 22

There’s always a bigger ball

There’s always a bigger ball

A screenshot shows new Metroid Prime 4 gameplay.
Screenshot: Nintendo
