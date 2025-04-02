Gaming Reviews, News, Tips and More.
News

Mario Kart World On Switch 2 Will Cost $80

Nintendo is the first publisher to break past the $70 price limit with its upcoming racing game

By
Zack Zwiezen
Image for article titled Mario Kart World On Switch 2 Will Cost $80
Screenshot: Nintendo / Kotaku

During today’s big Nintendo Switch 2 Direct, the company revealed a ton of new games, confirmed the console will launch in June, and showed off Mario Kart World, a new open-world racing exclusive for the Switch 2 that will cost $80. Yes. you read that price correctly.

This information didn’t come via Nintendo’s big Direct earlier today, but instead was hidden on a website that went live after the video ended. I guess Nintendo didn’t want to reveal that they would be the first game publisher to break the $70 price barrier that has been established this console generation.

Mario Kart World will cost $80 according to Nintendo’s fancy website for the game. That’s wild. Meanwhile, the new 3D Donkey Kong game announced today during the Direct—Donkey Kong Bananzawill cost only $70. So it seems that not all Switch 2 games will cost $80.

There’s also evidence that, at least in some parts of the world, these games will cost more if you opt for the physical version. So $80 might not even be the ceiling for how expensive some Switch 2 games will cost. For those wondering if GTA 6 will be priced above $70, well, I think we just got a big hint.

You’re reading part of Kotaku’s ongoing coverage of the Switch 2 Nintendo Direct. Check our roundup for more news from the showcase including launch games, pricing information, release date, pre-order information, and what that mysterious C button Nintendo keeps teasing actually does.

We’ll be continuing to update stories with news and analysis throughout the day as Nintendo pulls back the curtain on its most anticipated console launch ever. You can find more details about today’s Switch 2 Direct and Nintendo online Treehouse Live demos going on throughout the week here.