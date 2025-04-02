Mario Kart World On Switch 2 Will Cost $80

During today’s big Nintendo Switch 2 Direct, the company revealed a ton of new games, confirmed the console will launch in June, and showed off Mario Kart World, a new open-world racing exclusive for the Switch 2 that will cost $80. Yes. you read that price correctly.

This information didn’t come via Nintendo’s big Direct earlier today, but instead was hidden on a website that went live after the video ended. I guess Nintendo didn’t want to reveal that they would be the first game publisher to break the $70 price barrier that has been established this console generation.

Mario Kart World will cost $80 according to Nintendo’s fancy website for the game. That’s wild. Meanwhile, the new 3D Donkey Kong game announced today during the Direct—Donkey Kong Bananza—will cost only $70. So it seems that not all Switch 2 games will cost $80.

There’s also evidence that, at least in some parts of the world, these games will cost more if you opt for the physical version. So $80 might not even be the ceiling for how expensive some Switch 2 games will cost. For those wondering if GTA 6 will be priced above $70, well, I think we just got a big hint.

