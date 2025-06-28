Steam's Amazing Summer Sale Is Here, The Xbox 360 Gets An Update, And More Of The Week's Top Stories

Sometimes, an infectious digital virus can be a good thing, like when your brainrot spreads to all your friends’ video game consoles and they finally play a game you’ve been yelling about for a decade. Last week, after the previews went up for Digimon Story: Time Stranger, I looked on my shelf for my copy of Digimon Story: Cyber Sleuth, the excellent, underrated 2016 RPG that marries monster-taming and a detective serial story. I was devastated to see that I no longer had the game, so I went to PlayStation Network to buy it there, only to find Bandai Namco had apparently delisted the game from PlayStation’s online stores in 2018! Thankfully, it’s been ported to PC and Switch, and I found the Switch Complete Edition that contains both the base game and its parallel story follow-up, Hacker’s Memory, was on sale on Amazon for $25, which is half off. Now I’m infecting all my friends with my same brainrot by gifting them copies, and others have been joining in on the collective playthrough because FOMO is a powerful influence. Even better, the Complete Edition is currently on sale for $4.49 through Fanatical. Join us in the Digital World, won’t you? - Kenneth Shepard Read More