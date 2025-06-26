Steam Summer Sale Includes A Lot Of Great Games Marked Down To $15 Or Less

Steam’s annual and massive summer sale is live! If you’ve been waiting to buy a copy of Schedule I, RoboCop: Rogue City, Borderlands 3, Anno 1800, Metro Exodus, or Dead By Daylight, this sale is for you. And if you wanted some other games instead, well, odds are they are on sale as well. It’s a pretty big sale.

The Top 10 Most Played Games On Steam Deck: February 2024 Edition CC Share Subtitles Off

English view video The Top 10 Most-Played Games On Steam Deck: February 2024 Edition

The Top 10 Most Played Games On Steam Deck: February 2024 Edition CC Share Subtitles Off

English The Top 10 Most-Played Games On Steam Deck: February 2024 Edition

Days are hotter than ever. Pools are packed. Grills are grilling. It’s also way too hot at night. That means it’s summer, my least favorite season of the year. But a new season means a new big Steam sale, and this one is packed with plenty of great games that are currently marked down to $15 or (in most cases) less!

Advertisement

The Steam summer sale ends on July 10, so don’t wait too long to pick up some of these discounted games. And remember, many of these games are playable on Valve’s Steam Deck.

Advertisement

Anyway, here’s a list of some of the best deals I found. All of these are $15 or less:

Advertisement

Left 4 Dead 2 - $2 ($10)

Schedule I - $14 ($20)

Besiege - $2 ($15)

Crash Bandicoot N. Sane Trilogy - $4 ($40)

Kerbal Space Program - $4 ($40)

Riders Republic - $4 ($40)

RoboCop: Rogue City - $5 ($50)

House Flipper - $3 ($25)

Jurassic World Evolution 2 - $3 ($60)

Borderlands 3 - $3 ($60)

Furi - $2 ($20)

Gris - $2 ($15)

Black Mesa - $2 ($20)

Dredge - $13 ($25)

GTA V Enhanced - $15 ($30)

Guardians of the Galaxy - $6 ($60)

Star Wars Battlefront 2 - $4 ($40)

Halo Master Chief Collection - $10 ($40)

Anno 1800 - $15 ($60)

Metro: Exodus - $6 ($30)

Power Wash Simulator - $13 ($25)

Tiny Glade - $13 ($15)

Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order - $10 ($40)

Undertale - $3 ($10)

Far Cry New Dawn - $8 ($40)

Red Dead Redemption II - $15 ($60)

Dave the Diver - $12 ($20)

The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt - $8 ($40)

Dead By Daylight - $8 ($20)

Deep Rock Galactic Survivor - $9 ($13)

Steamworld Dig - $1 ($10)