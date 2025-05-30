Kotaku’s Weekend Guide: 6 Great Games We’re Saying Goodbye To May With

With this weekend comes the close of another month in 2025. We’ve had a few ups and downs this past week. For us fans of CD Projekt Red’s adaptation of Cyberpunk, we just got a little bit closer to its sequel. That’s exciting! But, if you were eagerly anticipating the Black Panther video game, sadly that project’s been killed and the studio has been closed. Awful stuff.
Until the Switch 2 arrives, however, all of us are stuck with our old consoles and PCs. Luckily, those still work, so we’ll be playing some games this weekend. If you’re looking for a few recommendations to fill up your next couple of days, why don’t you have a look?
Cyberpunk 2077
Play it on: PS5, Xbox Series X/S, Windows PCs (Steam Deck: “Verified”) and soon, Switch 2 Current goal: See if Night City can seduce me
Generally, here in the Weekend Guide, we write about games we already know that we like, that we’re looking forward to spending more time with, and that we can enthusiastically recommend. But this weekend, what I’ll be doing is enthusiastically revisiting, with fresh eyes, a game I didn’t care for much the first time I finished it: Cyberpunk 2077. That experience was back around launch, and though I’ve returned to CDPR’s much-revised open-world role-playing game a few times in the years since then to replay its excellent first few hours, and I even visited the new district of Dogtown when the Phantom Liberty expansion arrived, I have not actually given the full game another proper chance. What’s compelling me to do this now, of all times? Well, the fact that it’s landing on Switch 2 next week alongside the console itself, in a version that looks mighty impressive for running on handheld hardware.
There’s little doubt that Mario Kart World will absorb the bulk of my time on the new device in those first few weeks after launch, but I also have an itch to pick up another impressive game or two. And I do greatly appreciate that Cyberpunk 2077’s physical release will be an actual cart with the game on it, none of this “Game-Key Card” nonsense. But before I shell out another $70 for a game I already own elsewhere just so I have something else to play on my shiny new console, I want to be sure I actually feel Night City calling to me. There was some mystery and poetry to be found on its streets at launch, but also a lot I didn’t care for, and I don’t just mean glitches and other technical issues. Still, I’m open to being seduced by the game after all these years, and I think revisiting a game years later can often be an immensely fascinating and rewarding experience. So if you’re looking for me this weekend, look no further than The Afterlife. — Carolyn Petit
Elden Ring Nightreign
Play it on: PS5, Xbox Series X/S, Windows PCs (Steam Deck: Playable) Current goal: Defeat the Gaping Jaw
I’m prepping for a gaming all-nighter with the boys tonight. I somehow convinced my Rocket League crew to go all-in on Elden Ring Nightreign, and after trying to insulate them as much as possible from all of the current criticisms swirling around about FromSoftware’s messy new multiplayer experiment, they have it installed and ready to go. It’s the first time in years we’ve managed to get everyone together for a new multiplayer launch.
Even though I’ve been playing the game for review prior to release I’m excited to finally experience the magic of navigating its battle-royale-infused Elden Ring horrors with the proper level of laughter, anguish, and friendly negging. Despite its flaws, I feel an incredible rush every time I drop into a new Nightreign run, and the boss fights have the aura at times of mini-raids. I can’t wait to play it all weekend. I will not let my crew abandon Limveld before our work is done. — Ethan Gach
Balatro
Play it on: PS5, Xbox Series X/S, Switch, Windows PCs (Steam Deck: “Verified”), Mobile Current goal: Break 1 billion in a single hand
I’ve fallen back into Balatro hard. Almost every night this week I’ve snuck in a run or two before bed. Encouraged by the card-playing prowess of PS5 architect Mark Cerny I’ve decided to try to go for the platinum trophy now that it’s free with PS Plus. Progress has been decent so far. I’ve been able to complete most decks in a single run, though Ante 12 when things quickly scale into the hundreds of millions continues to elude me.
Things were going decent the other night when I got a deck full of Kings, a Barron Joker that gives 1.5X for each one held, and the Blueprint Joker that mimics that effect a second time. Unfortunately, some critical miss plays left me unable to break 500,000,000 for the small blind. But the constant churn of new unlocks and achievements has me, for now at least, feeling buoyed by my obsession. — Ethan Gach
Project Warlock II
Play it on: Windows PCs (Steam Deck: “Playable”) Current goal: Complete more levels and get more powerful
Project Warlock II is a boomer shooter that recently left early access. It is also a retro-inspired FPS that feels like it’s always terrified that you might get bored and stop playing. So the fast-paced shooter is filled with weapons to find, achievements to earn, collectibles, big fights, power-ups, stats to boost, perks to unlock, challenges to complete, things to upgrade, and much more. And I’m here for it. The combat in Warlock is punchy and satisfying, while moving around levels feels smooth and buttery. There’s something really wonderful about killing a giant horde of imps and skeletons using two super shotguns. Or mowing down a giant pig demon with a machine gun. I’m not sure Project Warlock II is going to land on my game of the year list, but I’m diggin’ it. – Zack Zwiezen
Borderlands 3
Play it on: Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, PS5, PS4, Windows PCs (Steam Deck: Playable) Current goal: Replay the campaign ahead of Borderlands 4
Yeah, yeah, I know some people don’t like Borderlands 3 as much as 2, but I’m not one of those people. I agree that 2’s Handsome Jack is a much better villain, but I prefer basically everything else in Borderlands 3 over the earlier sequel. Combat is better, moving around the world feels nicer, and the larger levels and various planets provide perfect places to explore and loot. My wife and I have jumped back in and are running through the game with new characters ahead of Borderlands 4’s arrival. I’m curious to see how many of the jokes land, and I will be very curious to see how the upcoming sequel compares. If we finish this entry with enough time, we might go back and play Pre-Sequel, which is one of my favorite games in the series. — Zack Zwiezen
The Elder Scrolls IV: Oblivion Remastered
Play it on: PS5, Xbox Series X/S, Windows PCs (Steam Deck: “Verified”) Current goal: Avoid violence
You know, the problem I have with Bethesda games is that I usually take the premise of “play however you want” a bit further than the games are actually designed to support. Such was the case when I tried to resist violence in Starfield. While I enjoy rolling the dice on these games by developing a unique character concept and trying to see just where adhering to it will take me, the games are typically designed in favor of violent playthroughs, which means my less violently inclined characters have a really rough time. It’s a shame when an open-world game promises so much, but then it turns out I can’t just chill there and experience things other than swinging swords and using explosive spells.
Apparently not having learned my lesson, I’m gonna try for yet another low-combat Bethesda run, this time in Oblivion, knowing full well that violence will show up whether I want it to or not. Maybe it’ll work in a narratively satisfying way for me this time around. Whether I’ll pivot my existing Oblivion character to this or just make a new one, I’m not sure, but the plan is to roleplay as either an alchemist or some kind of really obsessed botanist. I just wanna stroll through these fantasy landscapes, collecting herbs that I’ll use to brew potions and sometimes even sell back at market. But I’m sure there’ll be some damn dog, or fish, or demon from hell that’ll show up to wreck my day. Maybe I’ll have enough potions to make it through the forests alive. In any case, as frustrating as it can be, that challenge of trying to resist what a game wants me to do often makes it worth playing all on its own. — Claire Jackson