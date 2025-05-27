Gaming Reviews, News, Tips and More.
News

Target Leaves Dozens Of Switch 2 Consoles Locked In A Cage On The Store Floor

If you have a pair of wirecutters and can move fast, you might be able to get a Switch 2 early

nintendo
By
Zack Zwiezen
Image for article titled Target Leaves Dozens Of Switch 2 Consoles Locked In A Cage On The Store Floor
Image: Nintendo / Kotaku / Jake Randall / Burndumb

Nintendo’s next big console, the Switch 2, is set to arrive on store shelves in just 10 days. So it’s not surprising to see photos showing dozens of Switch 2 consoles sitting in store warehouses and back areas. However, I wasn’t expecting a bunch of Switch 2 consoles to be sitting in a metal cage in the middle of a Target already.

The $450 Nintendo Switch 2 launches next week on June 5. After years of rumors and leaks and more rumors, it’s nearly time to actually buy one of these consoles and start playing around with $80 games like Mario Kart World. So, with launch right around the corner, the consoles themselves have to be making their way to stores in time for players to pick them up next week. Thanks to Redditors and retail employees, we now have photo evidence that Switch 2 consoles are indeed arriving at big-box stores. And apparently, at least one Target has left some Switch 2 consoles sitting in a cage in the middle of the store.

On May 26, YouTuber Jake Randall posted a photo that appears to show 20 or more Switch 2 consoles sitting inside a metal cage on wheels inside a Target. Based on the items near the cage, it seems this Target has left the consoles locked up in the electronics department between some phones and TVs.

This Target seems to be begging someone brave (and stupid) with wire cutters to show up and snag a few Switch 2 consoles. Or just push the whole cart, which is on wheels, out of the store. Throw on a red shirt, name badge, and khaki pants, and you might be able to pull off an Ocean’s 11-like heist.

Image for article titled Target Leaves Dozens Of Switch 2 Consoles Locked In A Cage On The Store Floor
Image: Burndumb / Kotaku
Elsewhere, someone on Reddit allegedly shared some photos of Switch 2 consoles and games located in the back storage area of a Target. There are quite a few Switch 2 consoles back there, but I bet they’ll be gone in minutes on June 5. Another post showed Switch 2 consoles in a metal cage, similar to the one mentioned above, but was later deleted.

So yeah, Switch 2 consoles and games are now sitting inside retail stores like Target and Walmart. That means it’s very likely that a few of these have probably already been swiped by people or have “accidentally” gone missing. I wouldn’t be shocked if, in the next few days or so, we see some leaked footage of Switch 2 games running on consoles that slipped out the door before June 5.

.