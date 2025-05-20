At Least A Few Stores Will Have Switch 2 In Stock The Day Of Launch For Fans Without Pre-Orders

Switch 2 pre-orders have basically been sold out since they went live last month, but a lucky few might still be able to nab the new Nintendo console in person when it launches on June 5. GameStop, Best Buy, and others have promised limited quantities on site at certain stores when fans go to pick-up their midnight pre-orders.

Best Buy was the first to signal that at least some of its Switch 2 inventory at certain stores was being set aside for day-one sales. The electronics retailer promised “limited inventory of systems, games, accessories [and] the chance for a free Nintendo collectible” for those showing up at 12:01 a.m. ET on June 5.



Target appears to be doing something similar. According to multiple reports, certain locations will have anywhere from 30 to 100 Switch 2 consoles available to the first customers to arrive without existing pre-orders. The company hasn’t announced anything official yet, and it’s not clear if its stores will be doing midnight pre-order pickups or customers there will have to wait until regular opening hours.

GameStop, on the other hand, is all-in on the Switch 2 midnight launch party. “Additional Switch 2 units will be available in-store and online while supplies last,” the retailer confirmed last week. The “launch event” begins at 3:00 p.m. local time, with pre-order pickups beginning at midnight. The suggestion is that if you want a shot at one of those on-site consoles, you’ll need to be some of the first in line for that 3:00 p.m. start time. You’ll also get a free Red Bull.

Walmart hasn’t yet confirmed its plans for launch day inventory yet, and Amazon has been completely silent about pre-orders and when it will begin selling the Switch 2, if at all. Nintendo is still slowly going through its own My Nintendo Store pre-order process with invitations going out on a rolling basis. But those units aren’t guaranteed to arrive on launch day and some might not arrive until days or weeks later.

Basically, what I’m saying is that if you failed to lock down a pre-order in the initial frenzy last month, there’s still hope. Now, does that mean showing up on the day of or camping out for a week? Knowing Nintendo fans, and with the Switch 2 being the biggest console launch in the company’s history, I wouldn’t put anything past them.

