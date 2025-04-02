The Switch 2 Launches June 5, Costs $450 - Here's Everything You Need To Know

It’s happening! It’s official! We now finally know nearly everything important about the Switch 2. In today’s Switch 2 Direct, Nintendo broke down details of what the console will offer, what specs it offers, and when it’ll be available to buy.

The most immediately important information right away: The Switch 2 will release on June 5, 2025, and apparently cost $449.99. For reasons that haven’t been made clear, the price was not mentioned during the Direct. Nor indeed was when pre-orders go live, but that looks set to be Wednesday, April 9.

After years of rumors, leaks, and speculation, and following an agonizing three-month wait since the official announcement of the console, the Switch 2 finally feels within reach.

We already knew that the Switch sequel was going to have a larger screen and a more powerful processor, but beyond that the Japanese company had remained familiarly tight-lipped. Other bits and pieces had already become common knowledge, like the mysterious new button on the Joy-Cons, an optical sensor on those controllers to let them work like mice, and the all-important new magnetic connection they use to attach to the screen. But now we have the lot.

All the Nintendo Switch 2 tech specs

We now know that the C button stands for “communicate,” with the party chat it offers while playing games together, and even see other players’ screens windowed as you’re playing.

The 1080p screen will offer 120FPS, and has HDR support. The speakers have been improved to offer 3D sound, with noise cancellation. And a new stand is far more versitile.

There are now two USB-C ports, which lets you add the new camera, and the top port is designed to make charging while in table-top mode easier.

256GB of storage is still tiny, but four times bigger than the Switch 1. And, crucially, it offers 4K when docked with your TV, along with HDR there too.

The magnetic Joy-Cons will stay attached to the console by forming an electric circuit, which is broken when pressing a button at the top, so they shouldn’t be falling off easily.

The game carts are physically the same size, but transfer data faster and have more storage space for games. It’ll also be possible to transfer data and games from your current Switch to a Switch 2.

What about Nintendo Switch Online?

Subscriptions will carry over to the Switch 2, and in huge news, it’ll add GameCube emulation, including Zelda: Wind Waker. There’s to be a a GameCube controller, complete with the C button, launched too.

Will we be able to buy it?

Obviously there remain huge questions around how well Nintendo can protect supplies from the ever-worsening presence of scalpers to ensure the consoles get into customers’ hands at the correct price. “Preparations” were promised in February, but it remains an extremely difficult issue to solve. The simplest fix is enough supply to meet demand, and all rumors have pointed toward this being the intended approach. Even so, pre-orders are likely to sell out incredibly fast.

While we’d love the street date for the Switch 2 to have been even earlier, it’s great to finally have some solid information after one of the most protracted and peculiar build-ups to a new console ever.

