We Now Know What The Switch 2's Mysterious C Button Does

Happy Switch 2 Day everyone. Nintendo is holding its Switch 2 Direct showcase right now, and one of the first big reveals the company announced has cleared up the mystery of the console’s new “C” button on the right Joy-Con. It stands for “Chat.” Nintendo is finally bringing native voice chat to one of its consoles.

The new Game Chat system is bringing voice and video chat to the Switch 2, and will require a Nintendo Switch Membership to use. However, Nintendo will be offering the feature without a membership until March 31, 2026. Game Chat will let you talk to your friends regardless of if you’re playing the same game or not. Nintendo will also be releasing a Switch 2 camera for video chat that will launch on the same day as the system. It also supports screensharing, such that you and your friends can all see each other’s gameplay. In the Direct presentation, the friends used this to observe a friend and offer advice as they were struggling to navigate part of Mario Kart World.

At this point in the presentation, Nintendo hasn’t confirmed a release date for the system, and is just saying games and peripherals will launch “on the same day” as the console later this year. That’s annoying, but they’re probably waiting to drop the date and price until the end of the presentation.

This is a pretty big deal because Nintendo has made player-to-player communication a pain in the ass. The Switch had a mobile app you could use to chat, but that’s not anywhere near as convenient as being able to chat directly through the console.

You’re reading part of Kotaku’s ongoing coverage of the Switch 2 Nintendo Direct. Check back for more news from the showcase including launch games, pricing information, release date, pre-order information, and what that mysterious C button Nintendo keeps teasing actually does. We’ll be continuing to update stories with news and analysis throughout the day as Nintendo pulls back the curtain on its most anticipated console launch ever. You can find more details about today’s Switch 2 Direct and Nintendo online Treehouse Live demos going on throughout the week here.