Target Making Up For Bungled Switch 2 Deliveries With $50 Gift Cards

Pre-ordering a Switch 2 was a horrible, terrible experience. And on top of all the bullshit involved in just securing one in the first place, if you were able to snag one through Target, you might not have gotten your Switch until a few days after it launched on June 5. To make up for these late deliveries, Target is now offering some gift cards.

When Switch 2 pre-orders went live in April, people digitally scrambled to Walmart, Target, and Best Buy to secure their new Nintendo console. And it was a giant shitshow. And then, as we got closer to the launch earlier this month, people started getting their orders canceled. Others discovered that their Switch 2 wouldn’t arrive from Target on June 5, but instead might show up days later. Luckily, not every Switch 2 from Target was delayed by multiple days. But if your console was, you can likely grab a free $50 eShop gift card from the retail giant.

As shared by deals guru Wario64 on social media, Target has started sending out email messages to customers who pre-ordered a Switch 2 console but received it later than expected.

“We know you were hoping to receive your [Switch 2] sooner,” wrote Target. “Unfortunately, we didn’t make that happen. This isn’t the experience we intended, and we’re sincerely sorry. As a thank you for your patience and understanding, we’re including a complimentary code for one $50 Nintendo eShop Gift Card.”

To redeem the gift card, you’ll need to add a $50 eShop card to your Target cart and check out while logged into the Target Circle account that you used when ordering the Switch 2. If done correctly, assuming your Switch 2 was late, the $50 card will be discounted to $0.

There is a catch, because of course there is. There’s always a catch. In this case, Target seems to only be offering the $50 eShop card to people who pre-ordered a Switch 2 and received it on or after June 7. However, some people have contacted support and claim to have still been able to get a $15 Target gift card if the console was only a day late.

Either way, if Target screwed you over while trying to buy a Switch 2, you owe it to yourself and your wallet to log into your account and see if you can get a free gift card for your trouble.

