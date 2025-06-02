PSA: Some Switch 2 Pre-Orders Are Being Canceled

The Nintendo Switch 2 is launching later this week. Many people have pre-ordered the console and are eagerly checking to see if their new machine is beginning its journey from a warehouse to their home. But unfortunately, many people are seemingly discovering that their Switch 2 order has been canceled just days before it was set to arrive.

As first reported by Polygon and Eurogamer on June 2, many people have begun sharing horror stories on social media and Reddit alleging that their Switch 2 pre-orders have been canned with no warning. Over on the Walmart subreddit, people are posting about their Switch 2 orders being canceled and trying to contact support for help and answers.

One thread in the subreddit is filled with a dozen or so people claiming their order was canceled, with one person stating they contacted support and were offered a $15 gift card for the cancellation. The support person also supposedly explained that there had been a big influx of Walmart customers reaching out about canceled Switch 2 orders, suggesting this is a widespread problem.

But it’s not just Walmart that’s been cancelling orders. People who pre-ordered Switch 2 consoles via Target and Best Buy have also claimed that these retailers are dashing dreams and cancelling orders, too. GameStop posted on social media that it wasn’t cancelling Switch 2 orders. However, some people have replied with evidence that indicates otherwise.

So what’s going on? Some people are suggesting that stores like Walmart oversold pre-orders. Others think the tariffs have caused last-minute delays, and stores might not have enough consoles to go around at launch, though we have seen stores receiving plenty of consoles that are for people without pre-orders. Seems strange they would have those consoles but not be able to fufill pre-orders. Another theory is that people are finally being charged for pre-orders they placed in April, and their banks are kicking back the charge, they are spending too much and hitting a limit, or their payment method wasn’t properly set up or had expired.

For now, nobody at Kotaku has had a pre-order canceled yet, but we are all checking every few hours or so. If your order is canceled, you can try to arrive at your local GameStop on the morning of the Switch 2 launch and buy one before they sell out. Good luck!

