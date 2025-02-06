Nintendo Patent Confirms Switch 2 Joy-Con's Most Innovative Feature

Fans have been speculating about PC gaming mouse-like functionality for the Switch 2 ever since optical sensors appeared in leaks last month. Nintendo then teased the feature in the new Switch’s reveal trailer shortly after. Now the potential game-changer has been all but officially announced thanks to a new patent breaking down how the Joy-Con mouse functionality will work.
The patent documents were filed back in 2023 and published on Thursday before being shared on social media by Wario64. “This input device comprises a front surface, an upper surface, a first side surface, a second side surface, a direction input unit, a first upper surface button, and a sensor for mouse operation,” it reads.
The patent description continues, “The sensor for mouse operation detects reflected light from a detected surface, the light changing by moving over the detected surface in a state in which either the first side surface or the second side surface is placed on the detected surface.”
This confirms what many fans suspected upon seeing the Joy-Con controllers sliding around a surface on their sides during the announcement trailer last month. Presumably, the “mouse operation” feature will allow some games on Switch 2 to be played with either traditional controller inputs or mouse inputs.
That could make it ideal for games like Civilization 7 and potentially shooters like Fortnite and Call of Duty, which Microsoft is expected to begin porting to the Switch 2 at some point in the future. Other Microsoft shooters like Halo and Doom are also expected to get ported at some point, and the new Joy-Con could let players aim with traditional PC mouse precision while moving and strafing with a controller thumbstick.
Even more exciting is how Nintendo might find ways to use a dual-mouse feature for creative new gameplay. One of the patent drawings shows both Joy-Con being used as mice simultaneously. On his podcast, Giant Bomb co-founder Jeff Gerstmann speculated that dual mice might let players control something like a mech with two reticles for aiming arm-mounted weapons. Or it could be used for some very weird, innovative launch game only Nintendo would think of. We’ll know better when the Switch 2 Nintendo Direct airs in April.
