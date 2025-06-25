Gaming Reviews, News, Tips and More.
News

We Are Getting An Official X-Files Lego Set And It Looks Great

Lego also announced that a fan-designed Wallace and Gromit set is coming, too

By
Zack Zwiezen
Image for article titled We Are Getting An Official X-Files Lego Set And It Looks Great
Image: Lego / Kotaku

The classic ‘90s TV show The X-Files is coming back, but not via another so-so legacy season that everyone forgets about. Instead, the popular paranormal show is returning as an official Lego set, complete with aliens, flashlights, and a UFO.

On June 25, Lego announced the winners of its recent 1990s Throwback Challenge. The toy brick company asked its fans to create big and small sets based on famous characters, movies, and TV shows from the ‘90s. And after a selection process and fan voting, Lego revealed that a large X-Files set was one of the two winners.

The winning X-Files set was designed by WetWired and is aptly named “The Truth Is Out There.” The set will feature a forest scene with an alien and a big UFO and below that, a recreation of Mulder’s iconic office, complete with that famous poster.

Image for article titled We Are Getting An Official X-Files Lego Set And It Looks Great
Image: Lego / Kotaku
The upcoming X-Files set will be made up of approximately 2,020 pieces and is planned to include minifigures based on Dana Scully, Fox Mulder, Assistant Director Walter Skinner, and Eugene Tooms. There will also be a “Grey” alien fig as well. And for fans of the show, there’ll be plenty of secrets and Easter eggs to spot, including Tooms sneaking around in the vents.

The other winning ‘90s set is a smaller build featuring Lego versions of Wallace and Gromit. As a big fan of the stop-motion stars, I’m also excited by the idea of owning a small Lego statue of the duo that will hopefully fit on my shelf.

So, when will these sets arrive on store shelves? Well, not any time soon. Now, Lego has to work with the fans who created these sets, as well as the license holders, to actually design kits that are stable, profitable, and fun to build. That takes time. Usually about a year or two. We also don’t know the price, but we expect the large X-Files set to not be cheap.

