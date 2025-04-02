Every Nintendo Switch 2 Launch Game

On April 2, Nintendo pulled back the curtain and revealed all about the Switch 2. The upcoming console is set to launch on June 5 and will cost $450. So what will be available to play on your fancy new Switch 2 later this year? We have a list that should prove useful!

At the moment, we know of around 20 new and old games that will be available on launch day. So far Nintendo has only confirmed two first-party launch titles for Switch 2: A new Mario Kart and a weird Switch 2 tutorial game that looks like something that should be included for free (but won’t be).

Beyond that, there are a lot of third-party ports arriving on Switch 2 on launch day, including Cyberpunk 2077, a new version of Hogwarts Legacy, and a few “exclusives” that will likely show up on other platforms at a later date.

It’s not the biggest launch line-up ever, but there’s still a few months between now and the Switch 2's launch. I expect a few more games will be announced between now and then. If so, we’ll update this list. Oh and of course, most of your OG Switch games will run just fine on Switch 2. And a new 3D Donkey Kong game is set to arrive the month after Switch 2 launches.

Anyway, here’s every Switch 2 launch game we know of as of April 2:

New And Exclusive Switch 2 Launch Games

Mario Kart World

Nintendo Switch 2 Welcome Tour

Survival Kids

Arcade Archives 2: Ridge Racer

Fast Fusion

Bravely Default: Flying Fairy HD Remaster

Yakuza 0 Director’s Cut



Old Games Available Day One On Switch 2

Hogwarts Legacy

Cyberpunk 2077: Ultimate Edition

Hitman: World of Assassination - Signature Edition

Deltarune (Chapters 3+4 are launching on June 5)

Fortnite

Street Fighter 6

Split Fiction

Kunitsu-Gami: Path of the Goddess

Puyo Puyo Tetris 2S

Nobunaga’s Ambition: Awakening

Switch 2 Editions and upgrades available at launch

The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild

The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom

Sid Meier’s Civilization 7

Rune Factory: Guardians of Azuma

