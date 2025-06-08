GameStop Doubles Down On Crypto With Massive Bitcoin Purchase As Stores Close
Everything We Saw At Xbox's Big Summer 2025 Showcase

Everything We Saw At Xbox's Big Summer 2025 Showcase

The Outer Worlds 2, a Persona 4 remake, and Black Ops 7 headlined the show

By
Ethan Gach
Art shows games from the Xbox showcase.
Image: Xbox / Kotaku

Microsoft just concluded this year’s not-E3 festivities with a surprisingly great showcase that made up for all of the grim vibes and unfortunate shortcomings of Friday’s Summer Game Fest Live presentation. While the Xbox event wasn’t full of big first-party reveals, we saw plenty of neat-looking games that showed the breadth and depth of the acquisition-spree and Game Pass supported Xbox bench, ranging from Double Fine’s next game to the reveal of Call of Duty: Black Ops 7.

The hour-long showcase followed by a deep-dive into The Outer Worlds 2 (which will be Microsoft’s first $80 game) also included plenty of surprises from outside the world of Xbox. Persona 4 is getting a remake, though Atlus barely showed anything from it. And a personal favorite indie platformer of mine, Planet of Lana, is getting a beautiful-looking sequel. Plus Final Fantasy VII Remake is finally coming to Xbox. It only took nearly six years and Square Enix hemorrhaging money to make that happen. Plus Microsoft Gaming CEO Phil Spencer capped everything off with a fun tease for what certainly sounds like a remaster of Halo: Combat Evolved.

The Outer Worlds 2 is coming out October 29

The Outer Worlds 2 is coming out October 29

Obsidian Entertainment’s sci-fi shooter RPG got a new story trailer showing its bigger scope and grander stakes. The new launch date positions it as Microsoft’s big non-Call of Duty game this fall, though it will also be day-and-date on PS5.

High On Life 2 brings the comedy shooter back to Game Pass this winter

High On Life 2 brings the comedy shooter back to Game Pass this winter

More guns, more quips, and a bigger, bolder-looking sci-fi playground to mess around in. High on Life 2 brings the comedic, Rick and Morty-esque alien romp to Xbox in the near future (sans Justin Roiland this time).

Resonance: A Plague Tale Legacy brings the rats back next year

Resonance: A Plague Tale Legacy brings the rats back next year

A Plague Tale is getting mythical. The cinematic stealth adventure series is getting a prequel that looks a bit more action-focused and will dive into the smuggler Sophia’s past as she embarks on a quest on the Minotaur’s Island. Resonance: A Plague Tale Legacy is set to arrive in 2026.

The Xbox Rog Ally looks like a beefier Switch 2

The Xbox Rog Ally looks like a beefier Switch 2

Everything’s an Xbox, but this PC gaming portable is REALLY an Xbox. That was Microsoft’s messaging around its reveal of the Xbox ROG Ally and Ally X, the platform’s new plunge yet into the world of high-end portable gaming. There’s no price or release date yet, but Microsoft is hyping it up as its latest hardware launch in partnership with Asus and promising a seamless console to PC to handheld experience across the Xbox ecosystem.

Ex-Witcher devs’ The Blood of Dawnwalker looks very bloody and dark and is out surprisingly soon

Ex-Witcher devs’ The Blood of Dawnwalker looks very bloody and dark and is out surprisingly soon

What if The Witcher was more action game than RPG and led by a vampire that could walk up walls and do other cool stuff at night? The Blood of Dawnwalker is from Rebel Wolves, a studio led by some ex-CD Projekt Red devs that’s creating a new fantasy sandbox. It looks a bit dark, like literally I had trouble seeing some of the stuff in the trailer, but the vibes are perfect.

Super Meat Boy goes 3D

Super Meat Boy goes 3D

Sluggerfly and Headup Games are working together on a sequel to the iconic side-scrolling platformer that looks like its cooking up all sorts of new ways to kill and torment players. It’s scheduled to release in 2026.

Ninja Gaiden 4 out Oct 21

Ninja Gaiden 4 out Oct 21

The latest look at Ninja Gaiden 4, announced earlier this year, included slick new combat mechanics and boss fights while also shedding more light on the swirl of mystery surrounding the fate of the franchise’s legendary Ryu Hayabusa and what that has to do with a near-future Tokyo taken over by evil demons. It’s landing right in that fall release sweet spot recently exited by Grand Theft Auto 6.

Indiana Jones DLC The Order of Giants goes to Rome

Indiana Jones DLC The Order of Giants goes to Rome

Arriving September 4, the Indiana Jones expansion explores the story behind the Nephilim Order and takes players to Italy’s capital, including a stealth mission set in The Vatican. It’ll seemingly be out day-and-date on PlayStation 5 as well as Xbox and PC. I hope you get to punch more Nazis.

Pokémon dev Game Freak is making a...Soulslike??? and it’s coming out in 2026

Pokémon dev Game Freak is making a...Soulslike??? and it’s coming out in 2026

Beast of Reincarnation - Reveal Trailer | Xbox Games Showcase 2025

Beast of Reincarnation is a fantastical third-person action game about taking out bosses using very Souls-looking combat. How does the Japanese studio find the time between all of its other Pokémon sequels and spin-offs? Beast of Reincarnation puts you in the shoes of cursed outcast Emma as she battles giant monsters in post-apocalyptic Japan. I’m Souls-ed out but maybe this one will have the juice, or actually turn out to be more of a classic arcade action game than a FromSoftware-inspired dodge-fest.

Time-bending Clockwork Revolution reveals everything but a release date

Time-bending Clockwork Revolution reveals everything but a release date

Clockwork Revolution is a BioShock-looking immersive action-RPG where everyone is having fun with their cockney accents. I was hoping for a release window but it seems to be shaping up nicely. The core mechanic is the power to manipulate time to fight enemies or solve puzzles by visually altering the environment. Players will also have an arsenal of gadgets, weapons, and a companion steampunk drones called Prentice.

At Fate’s End Announcement Trailer - 4K | Xbox Games Showcase 2025
Obsidian is staying incredibly busy with Grounded 2

Obsidian is staying incredibly busy with Grounded 2

The Honey, I Shrunk The Kids-style survival sim is getting what looks like a bigger, more polished sequel Grounded 2 is coming to Xbox and PC via Early Access on July 29 with new systems, bugs, and stories to tell. How is Obsidian releasing three games this year? Well for this one it’s getting help from Deus Ex maker Eidos-Montréal.

Silent Hill 2 Remake studio’s new horror game is a fall 2025 release

Silent Hill 2 Remake studio’s new horror game is a fall 2025 release

Bloober Team is wasting no time doubling-down on the third-person action survival horror genre. Following its dutiful remake of Silent Hill 2, Cronos: The New Dawn arrives just one year later. Players have to travel through time to save humanity from crippling horrors of the past. It looks incredibly eerie as long as it can sport polished gameplay to match.

Remember the Elder Scrolls MMO? It’s getting a Fortnite-style live event

Remember the Elder Scrolls MMO? It’s getting a Fortnite-style live event

The Elder Scrolls Online: Seasons of the Worm Cult Part 1 and update 46 go live on June 18. While that bit continues story quests from the game’s first year a decade ago, ESO is also getting it’s first world altering in-game event in October.

Aphelion will make you science the shit out of a frozen planet

Aphelion will make you science the shit out of a frozen planet

The cinematic action puzzle game promises to make players utilize solutions based in real-world science to survive after crash landing on a giant rock of ice. There will be platforming and stealth as players uncover the mystery haunting the frosty planet of Persephone.

There Are No Ghosts At The Grand is giving Luigi’s Mansion

There Are No Ghosts At The Grand is giving Luigi’s Mansion

Become an interior decorator who also hunt ghosts in this cozy sim where you can use a vacuum gun to suck up books or magically arrange them perfectly back on the shelf.

Age of Mythology Retold shows off its first big expansion

Age of Mythology Retold shows off its first big expansion

Heavenly Spear brings the Japanese Pantheon to the real-time strategy game in the fall. In addition to 12 new gods with unique powers there will be a new 12-mission campaign as well.

MUDANG: Two Hearts mixes political turmoil with brutal Splinter Cell-style stealth takedowns

MUDANG: Two Hearts mixes political turmoil with brutal Splinter Cell-style stealth takedowns

MUDANG could be all Unreal Engine 5 flash and no tactical gameplay substance, but it seems like it at least has a shot of filing the stealth takedown void left by Splinter Cell. Intriguingly, you play as a bunch of different characters ranging from a as a North Korean special forces operative to a K-pop idol.

Gorgeous puzzle platformer Planet of Lana gets a surprise sequel

Gorgeous puzzle platformer Planet of Lana gets a surprise sequel

The original Planet of Lana was excellent, and had some of the best visual flourishes of any 2D cinematic action game, but it was easy to underrate it as just “another good one of those,” so it’s rad to see Planet of Lana 2 is happening and only a year away.

Fallout 76 continues morphing into apocalyptic Animal Crossing with fishing

Fallout 76 continues morphing into apocalyptic Animal Crossing with fishing

“Gone Fission” is Fallout 76's latest life sim update adding all sorts of fishing rods to customize and fish heads to collect as players in the Wasteland continue to thrive years after the shooter MMO’s rocky launch. It’s live across all platforms starting today.

Solo Leveling: Arise Overdrive

Solo Leveling: Arise Overdrive

Solo Leveling is a “global phenomenon” based on a “hit webtoon.” If you, like me, were also unaware of that, just know that Arise Overdrive is an anime action-RPG you can play with friends. It’s coming to PC in 2025 and Xbox in 2026.

Xbox gets another Pokémon-like except you can actually play as the monsters in this one

Xbox gets another Pokémon-like except you can actually play as the monsters in this one

No, it’s not Palword, but it sure does have that energy! Aniimo will arrive next year and looks like another survival game with fun creatures to befriend, except you can take control of them directly in this game instead of putting them into indentured servitude.

Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater 3 + 4 shows off its modern makeover

Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater 3 + 4 shows off its modern makeover

Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater 3 + 4 isn’t out until July 11 but there’s a demo you can start playing today.

At Fate’s End is a new 2D action game from the Spiritfarer team

At Fate’s End is a new 2D action game from the Spiritfarer team

Unlike Spiritfarer, the excellent narrative cozy sim about death, At Fate’s End is an action game where you solve emotional trauma with duels. It looks very tight.

Gears of War: Reloaded is getting a multiplayer beta

Gears of War: Reloaded is getting a multiplayer beta

Prepare for all your sweaty Xbox friends to chainsaw you in half when Gears of War multiplayer gets its pre-release betas stating June 13. A new trailer, meanwhile, showed off the extra enhancements going into the modern, multiplatform remaster.

Persona 4 Revival is real, but just barely

Persona 4 Revival is real, but just barely

The rumored remake of Persona 4, whose excellent Golden port only just arrived On Switch not too long ago, exists and is coming...eventually. Atlus teased fans with the briefest of glimpses of at the PS2 game’s completely overhauled world and graphics. Considering how good the Persona 3 remake was, I have high hopes.

Sea of Thieves Smuggler’s & Tide

Sea of Thieves Smuggler’s & Tide

Sea of Thieves season 17 arrives in August with an emphasis on explosives. Players can recruit new pirate allies to salvage for new weapons. It really feels like the game should be on Switch 2 after it came to PS5 last year but Microsoft hasn’t announced a port yet.

Invincble Vs gives the comics a bloody 2D fighting game

Invincble Vs gives the comics a bloody 2D fighting game

Mark, Thula, Bulletproof, Atom Eve and more will square off in a 3v3 tag fighting game based on the hit comic series that’s also a gore-filled cartoon. The series first made its fighting game debut with Omni man’s cameo in Mortal Kombat 1.

Xbox FINALLY gets Final Fantasy VII Remake and Final Fantasy XVI

Xbox FINALLY gets Final Fantasy VII Remake and Final Fantasy XVI

Fans have been waiting so long that some had given up all hope that Square Enix’s exclusivity deals with Sony for Final Fantasy would ever expire. But it turns out the biggest entries in the franchise in recent years will come to Microsoft’s platform after all starting with Final Fantasy XVI which shadow dropped today. The wait isn’t quite over just yet for FFVII Remake Intergrade though. That one arrives this winter.

Keeper is a creepy but cute adventure game starging a fleshy light house

Keeper is a creepy but cute adventure game starging a fleshy light house

Double Fine’s next game is just a month away. Keeper tells a story with no words about a light house and sea bird going on a journey of self-discovery. It’s out October 17.

A new Forza is coming in 2026 and maybe a Halo remake?

A new Forza is coming in 2026 and maybe a Halo remake?

Phil Spencer appears at the Xbox showcase.
Screenshot: Xbox / Kotaku

Microsoft gaming CEO Phil Spencer wrapped up the showcase by quietly confirming a new Forza game, which is probably Forza Horizon 6, coming next year alongside Fable and Gears of War: E-Day. He also teased the “return of a classic” that’s bee with Xbox since the beginning and sounded an awful lot like the Halo: Combat Evolved remaster in Unreal Engine 5 that was previously reported to be in the works.

Call of Duty Black Ops 7 looks like a prestige single-player sci-fi shooter in its reveal trailer

Call of Duty Black Ops 7 looks like a prestige single-player sci-fi shooter in its reveal trailer

Activision is following up last year’s Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 with the series’ most tech-infused sequel yet. Black Ops 7's reveal trailer teases futuristic robots and nefarious para military corpo villains in a world that looks like its getting flipped upside down. Literally. It barely even looks like a single-player Call of Duty campaign. Hopefully, the deep-dives that follow later this year show that’s not just a marketing trick.

