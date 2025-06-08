High On Life 2 Adds More Alien Guns And Skateboarding

During today’s Xbox Summer Game Fest showcase, Xbox and Squanch Games announced High On Life 2, which appears to be a bigger sequel to its hit comedy-FPS, High On Life.

Xbox / Squanch Games

And here’s how Xbox and Squanch describe the upcoming fast-paced comedy shooter sequel that features the new ability for players to ride around on a skateboard while shooting silly aliens with even sillier (and weirder) guns that are actually aliens.

An intergalactic conspiracy threatens the fate of humanity! Team up with a wide cast of talking alien guns as you shoot, stab, and skate your way through the exotic locales to take down the bad guys and save your favorite species (humans)!

In High On Life 2's announcement trailer, we got a look at some of the new alien guns players will use, including a shotgun and a bow and arrow. We also see a ton of new enemies, more varied environments, and a playable skateboard.

The original High On Life launched back in 2022 on Xbox, PC, and Game Pass and was a runaway surprise hit, becoming one of the most popular games on the service. The game’s snappy gunplay and jokes connected with a lot of people. But soon after its launch, Justin Roiland—the creator of Rick and Morty and co-founder of Squanch Games—found himself in hot water over troubling allegations of abuse. That lawsuit against him was eventually dropped, but not before he left the studio. Roiland also voices characters in the game. It’s unlikely he’ll return.

High On Life 2 is arriving this winter on Xbox, PC, and Game Pass. Here is the new trailer for High On Life 2. The original game eventually landed on other platforms after launching on Xbox and PC.

