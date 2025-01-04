January's Can't-Miss Game Releases, A Surprise Horror Hit On Steam, And More Of The Week's Top Stories

This past week saw the end of 2024, the arrival of 2025, and, arguably, a predictably slow start to the often-relentless news cycle of video games. But slow news hardly means no news, and we kicked off the new year with a look at the games to keep an eye out for this month. Also, the chief creative officer at Arrowhead, the studio behind Helldivers 2, chimed in on “DEI” in games in an online exchange, the devs of Black Myth: Wukong hinted at why last year’s blockbuster has yet to arrive on Xbox, and the folks behind a stunning fan remake of The Elder Scrolls IV: Oblivion using the Skyrim engine announced that we can expect that massive project to release this year. Read on for these and more stories.