Ninja Gaiden 4 Teases Franchise Comeback For Fall 2025 In Extended Reveal Trailer

Over a decade after Ninja Gaiden 3 first graced Xbox 360 and PlayStation 3, fans of the action franchise are finally getting a long-awaited sequel. Team Ninja and Platinum Games announced Ninja Gaiden 4 as a joint venture at this week’s Xbox Developer Direct where they provided a deep dive into the story, new mechanics, and updated combat.

The sequel puts players into the shoes of a new hero, Yakumo, who will battle enemies in an apocalyptic-looking Tokyo ravaged by a demonic Rain of Darkrot. Series mainstay Ryu Hayabusa will still make an appearance, however, and Team Ninja confirmed he’ll play a pivotal role in the larger story. The game is coming sometime in fall 2025 and will be on Xbox Game Pass Ultimate day-one on both Xbox Series X/S and PC. It’ll also be available on to play on PlayStation 5 and Steam.

In a series known for its very challenging and hyper-frenetic combat, Ninja Gaiden 4 seems like it will be upping the ante with massive environments, grappling hook platforming, and even flashier attacks. “We are staying true to the challenge and deep action that defines the Ninja Gaiden series, while incorporating the speed and dynamic expression of PlatinumGames,” director and producer Yuji Nakao said during the showcase.

To whet players’ appetites for the sequel, especially those who may not be familiar with the franchise after its extended absence, Team Ninja also revealed an Unreal Engine 5 remake of Ninja Gaiden 2 called Ninja Gaiden 2 Black that is out on PC and consoles today. It includes additional characters and tweaks to various battle support features, and is available on Game Pass Ultimate as well. A nice little surprise for Xbox players who were already eating well this month.

You can catch the trailer for that below:

