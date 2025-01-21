Gaming Reviews, News, Tips and More.
Game Tips

Wow, Xbox Game Pass Is Ending January With A Surprising Amount Of New Releases

Sniper Elite: Resistance, Orcs Must Die 4, Citizen Sleeper 2, and more are coming to Xbox's service

xbox
By
Zack Zwiezen
We may earn a commission from links on this page.
Image for article titled Wow, Xbox Game Pass Is Ending January With A Surprising Amount Of New Releases
Image: Rebellion / Fellow Traveler / Robot Entertainment

Xbox has announced more games coming to Game Pass this month, including Lonely Mountain: Snow Riders, a new Sniper Elite game, Orcs Must Die! Deathtrap, and Citizen Sleeper 2.

On January 21, Xbox revealed the second wave of new and old games coming to the various tiers and plans of Game Pass. As reminder, Game Pass ain’t the simple Netflix-like subscription plan like it was previously. Now in 2025, most new games are only available to Ultimate and PC subscribers, while Xbox Game Pass Standard users have to wait for releases to eventually make their way into the cheaper tier.

This month, I’m probably most excited about the new new Orcs Must Die sequel. I’ve enjoyed the past games a lot and I’m ready for a new one. And even better, unlike the third game in the series which was trapped on Stadia at launch, Orcs Must Die! Deathtrap is releasing on PC and console.

Anyway, here’s everything coming to Game Pass Ultimate and PC Game Pass in January. Scroll down further to see a list of what’s making the leap to Game Pass Standard later this month, too.

Coming to Game Pass In January

  • Lonely Mountain: Snow Riders (Xbox Series X|S, Cloud, PC) – Out now on Game Pass Ultimate, PC Game Pass
  • Gigantic: Rampage Edition (Cloud, Console, and PC) – January 22 - Game Pass Ultimate, PC Game Pass, Game Pass Standard
  • Starbound (Cloud and Console) – January 22 - Game Pass Ultimate, Game Pass Standard
  • Eternal Strands (Cloud, Console, and PC) – January 28 - Game Pass Ultimate, PC Game Pass
  • Orcs Must Die! Deathtrap (Xbox Series X|S, Cloud, PC) – January 28 - Game Pass Ultimate, PC Game Pass
  • Shady Part of Me (Cloud, Console, and PC) – January 29 - Game Pass Ultimate, PC Game Pass, Game Pass Standard
  • Sniper Elite: Resistance (Cloud, Console, and PC) – January 30 - Game Pass Ultimate, PC Game Pass
  • Citizen Sleeper 2: Starward Vector (Xbox Series X|S, Cloud, PC) – January 31 - Game Pass Ultimate, PC Game Pass
  • Far Cry New Dawn (Cloud, Console, and PC) – February 4 - Game Pass Ultimate, PC Game Pass, Game Pass Standard
Arriving on Game Pass Standard this month

  • Kunitsu-Gami: Path of the Goddess (Console) –
  • Magical Delicacy (Console) – January 22.
  • Tchia (Xbox Series X|S) – January 22.
  • The Case of the Golden Idol (Console) – January 22.
  • Flock (Console) – January 22 -

And finally, it’s not all good news as six titles are leaving Game Pass at all its various tiers. Remember that these games will be discounted slightly until they leave, so Game Pass members can pick any of them up for a bit less and keep playing them past the end of the month.

Leaving Game Pass on January 31

  • Anuchard
  • Broforce Forever 
  • Darkest Dungeon
  • Death’s Door
  • Maquette 
  • Serious Sam: Siberian Mayhem

  .