Everything We Saw At The January Xbox Developer Direct

Closing out the show was an extended look at Doom: The Dark Ages. The game is a prequel to the 2016 Doom and takes place in a hellscape that feels both futuristic and Middle Ages, a fusion that’s also reflected in the game’s medieval-style weapons and mayhem. The shield saw, which basically functions like a Captain America shield with a buzzsaw attachment, was the star of the show, and you can use it to deflect attacks or throw it at enemies and watch it slice into them as you close in with your shotgun. Developer id Software also showed off giant mech and dragon combat, and I have to hand it to the Doom series, it knows how to capture “middle-school binder” excess and make it work. The game will launch on PC, Playstation 5, and Xbox Series X/S on May 15.