Everything We Saw At The January Xbox Developer Direct

It’s January, and that means Xbox held another one of its annual Developer Direct showcases to talk about some games coming to Xbox Series X/S and Windows. We knew a few games that would be featured, including Doom: The Dark Ages and South of Midnight, but Microsoft had also teased a surprise announcement from a mystery studio, and the presentation started by reminding viewers that each game shown will be available on Game Pass at launch. If you want to watch the show yourself you can do so below, but for those who just want the bullet points, read on.
Ninja Gaiden 4
Kicking off the show was the surprise game: Ninja Gaiden 4. Team Ninja and Bayonetta developer PlatinumGames are working on a new Ninja Gaiden game in the style of the series’ 3D reboot trilogy that ran from 2004 to 2012. It will feature two playable characters in returning protagonist Ryu Hayabusa and a new character named Yakumo who is following in Ryu’s footsteps to become a master ninja. Platinum seems like a perfect choice for reviving the series, which is known for stylish, fast-paced combat and its punishing difficulty. It will launch on PC, PS5, and Xbox Series X/S this fall.
More Ninja Gaiden
After the Ninja Gaiden 4 showcase, Team Ninja also announced it’s bringing a revamped version of Ninja Gaiden II to modern platforms today in the form of Ninja Gaiden II Black. It’s available on PC and Xbox Game Pass, so if you’re a subscriber you can grab it as part of your membership.
South of Midnight
Next up was Compulsion Games showing off its dark fantasy adventure South of Midnight. The studio showed a bit of protagonist Hazel’s nature-based magic and how she utilizes it when fighting monsters that are inspired by Southern folklore and the game’s “Southern gothic” aesthetic. It’s giving PS2-era action game and I’m here for it. South of Midnight is coming to PC and Xbox Series X/S on April 8.
Clair Obscur: Expedition 33
To give us a quick break between all the action-oriented games, Sandfall Interactive showed off Clair Obscur: Expedition 33. As the name implies, the turn-based RPG follows an expedition of people in a French-based fantasy world that is ruled over by a malevolent goddess who is able to kill people over a certain age. Expedition 33 marries real-time and turn-based combat, though it seems this will be highly customizable and those who prefer to keep the real-time elements to a minimum can do so. The game will launch on April 24 for PC, PlayStation 5, and Xbox Series X/S.
Doom: The Dark Ages
Closing out the show was an extended look at Doom: The Dark Ages. The game is a prequel to the 2016 Doom and takes place in a hellscape that feels both futuristic and Middle Ages, a fusion that’s also reflected in the game’s medieval-style weapons and mayhem. The shield saw, which basically functions like a Captain America shield with a buzzsaw attachment, was the star of the show, and you can use it to deflect attacks or throw it at enemies and watch it slice into them as you close in with your shotgun. Developer id Software also showed off giant mech and dragon combat, and I have to hand it to the Doom series, it knows how to capture “middle-school binder” excess and make it work. The game will launch on PC, Playstation 5, and Xbox Series X/S on May 15.