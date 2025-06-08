Gaming Reviews, News, Tips and More.
Discover
Editions
EspañolDeutschFrançais
More
Log In / Sign Up
Send us a Tip!Subscribe
Extra
About
AdvertisingPrivacyJobsTerms of Use
Explore our other sites
  • kotaku
  • theroot
© 2025 G/O Media
We may earn a commission from links on this page
News

Outer Worlds 2 Is Xbox's First $80 Video Game

Microsoft is joining Nintendo and selling its first $80 video game later this year

xboxmicrosoft
By
Zack Zwiezen
We may earn a commission from links on this page.
Image for article titled Outer Worlds 2 Is Xbox&#39;s First $80 Video Game
Image: Obsidian / Xbox / Kotaku

Today’s Xbox Summer Game Fest showcase was a solid hour of big and small announcements, including a new Call of Duty trailer and the reveal of Xbox’s handheld PC device. But it also brought us our first $80 Xbox game.

Suggested Reading

Phil Spencer Just Lowkey Confirmed The Halo: Combat Evolved Remaster Making 2026 A Massive Year For Xbox
The Next Call Of Duty Is Black Ops 7
Persona 4 Remake Announces Itself With Laughably Short Trailer
Why People Are Rushing To Sell Their Xbox Series X To GameStop Right Now
Subtitles
  • Off
  • English

Suggested Reading

Phil Spencer Just Lowkey Confirmed The Halo: Combat Evolved Remaster Making 2026 A Massive Year For Xbox
The Next Call Of Duty Is Black Ops 7
Persona 4 Remake Announces Itself With Laughably Short Trailer
Why People Are Rushing To Sell Their Xbox Series X To GameStop Right Now
Subtitles
  • Off
  • English

The Outer Worlds 2, Obsidian’s next big open-world RPG following this year’s excellent Avowed, kicked off Xbox’s showcase with a new trailer. And after the event, Xbox and Obsidian showed off even more of the upcoming space RPG sequel. It also opened up pre-orders, and that’s when people discovered that Outer Worlds 2 is $80.

The Outer Worlds 2 - Official Story Trailer | Xbox Games Showcase 2025

While reactions to this news were mostly negative, it isn’t surprising. We knew Xbox was going to start charging $80 for games this year, as the company confirmed this was the plan in May. It announced last month that it was raising prices on all hardware and accessories, too. And it confirmed that by the holidays, some of its new first-party games will see a price jump from $70 to $80. Unfortunately for Outer Worlds 2 and developers Obsidian, the upcoming RPG is the first Xbox game to be priced at $80.

Advertisement

Related Content

This Was The Best Xbox Showcase In Years (And The Hardest To Root For)
The Xbox Fallout: Breaking Down Microsoft's Worst Gaming Week In Years

Related Content

This Was The Best Xbox Showcase In Years (And The Hardest To Root For)
The Xbox Fallout: Breaking Down Microsoft's Worst Gaming Week In Years

When Microsoft announced its plans to raise prices on games and consoles, it didn’t specify why. But it’s not hard to connect the dots. Xbox is raising prices due to President Trump’s ongoing tariff war against other countries. While it is true that prices for Xbox consoles and accessories are increasing all around the world, the difference is far greater in the U.S.

Advertisement

Of course, Xbox isn’t the first video game company to charge $80 for a video game. Nintendo famously broke the internet when it announced that Mario Kart World on Switch 2 was going to be priced at $80. And I’d bet my next lunch that GTA 6 will cost at least $80 when it arrives in May 2026.

Advertisement

It wasn’t that long ago that people were getting used to $70 games. And now that Xbox has finally made the leap, it’s only a matter of time until other companies start charging $80 as one of the most expensive hobbies around, gets even more costly.

  .