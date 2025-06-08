The Next Call Of Duty Is Black Ops 7

The next main entry in the blockbuster Call of Duty series has been announced. Players can look forward to Black Ops 7, which is described as a direct sequel to Black Ops 6. The upcoming FPS doesn’t have a release date yet, but if history is any indicator, it will be out around October.

This Modern Warfare 3 Gameplay Feature Spices Up A Weak Campaign CC Share Subtitles Off

English view video This Modern Warfare 3 Gameplay Feature Spices Up A Weak Campaign

This Modern Warfare 3 Gameplay Feature Spices Up A Weak Campaign CC Share Subtitles Off

English This Modern Warfare 3 Gameplay Feature Spices Up A Weak Campaign

During Xbox’s big Summer Game Fest event, the company ended the whole thing with a final trailer which ended up being Black Ops 7. Here’s the trailer, which confirms a new zombies mode will be included.

Call of Duty: Black Ops 7 | Official Teaser

And here’s Xbox and Activision’s official description of the new Call of Duty:

The year is 2035 and the world is on the brink of chaos, ravaged by violent conflict and psychological warfare following the events of Black Ops 2 and Black Ops 6. Wielding cutting-edge technology, the Black Ops team led by David Mason must fight back against a manipulative enemy who weaponizes fear above all else.

Advertisement

According to Xbox Wire, Treyarch and Raven are developing Black Ops 7, which directly follows last year’s Black Ops 6. The game will include a co-op campaign, near-future weaponry, and a new round-based Zombies map.

Advertisement

Interestingly, Call of Duty Black Ops 7 will not be skipping last-gen machines. Xbox confirmed that the big sequel will be available on PlayStation 4 and Xbox One, alongside Xbox Series X/S, PC, PS5, and Game Pass. It’s wild to see Call of Duty sticking around on such old hardware for this long, but at this point, it seems like the tech powering these recent games works fine on the older consoles. So I guess Activision and parent company Xbox see no reason to leave money off the table... yet.

Advertisement

Xbox also announced that we’ll learn more about the upcoming Call of Duty: Black Ops 7 during a bigger reveal later this summer.

.

