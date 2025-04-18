Gaming Reviews, News, Tips and More.
Game Tips

Dominate Black Ops 6 & Warzone With This Lethal Kilo 141 Loadout

Turn this powerful assault rifle into the workhorse of your custom loadouts

call of duty
By
Brandon Morgan
We may earn a commission from links on this page.
The inspection animation for the Kilo 141 in Black Ops 6.
Screenshot: Activision / Kotaku

Though I can already see people clamoring to unlock the HDR from the Battle Pass to camp in the most mundane of spots, the return of the Kilo 141 probably excites me the most. This high-powered assault rifle is immensely accurate straight out of the gate, but with the right attachments, it’s virtually unstoppable. I can smell a nerf coming. For now, here’s the best loadout for the Kilo 141 in Black Ops 6 and Warzone!

  1. Loadout
  2. How to unlock

The best Kilo 141 loadout in Black Ops 6 and Warzone

The Gunsmith screen depicting the ideal loadout for the Kilo 141 in Black Ops 6.
Screenshot: Activision / Kotaku
In my humble opinion, the best loadout for the Kilo 141 capitalizes on the gun’s high firepower and accuracy by improving both. It also touches on mobility for when you’re playing Nuketown 24/7 and ensures you have enough ammunition to put down a small group without making the rifle too unwieldy.

  • Optic: Dobrych MF Reflex
  • Muzzle: Muzzle Break
  • Barrel: Reinforced Barrel
  • Underbarrel: Precision Foregrip
  • Magazine: Extended Mag II
  • Rear Grip: Ergonomic Grip
  • Stock: Balanced Stock
  • Fire Mods: 5.56 NATO FMJ

As you can see, you’ll most certainly want to equip Gunfighter to bring the allowed weapon modifications from five to eight. It’s a must for almost any top-tier build in the game.

Furthermore, regarding Optics, you can choose whichever sight you prefer. While I usually opt for the Volzhskiy Reflex, I decided to try something different with this rifle. The Dobrych MF Reflex provides an excellent sight picture, allowing me to snap to target quickly.

How to unlock the Kilo 141 in Black Ops 6 and Warzone

The weapon reload inspection animation for the Kilo 141 in Black Ops 6.
Screenshot: Activision / Kotaku
Thankfully, unlocking the Kilo 141 in Black Ops 6 and Warzone doesn’t prove overly challenging, just slightly confusing.

Though the Kilo 141 has been available for players automatically since the launch of Season 3, to fully unlock the weapon for use, you must launch Call of Duty: Warzone from the Call of Duty Hub. You don’t need to play a round of Warzone, which is nice if you’re not a fan of the battle royale game mode. It’s enough to download Warzone (A bummer, I know!), and it automatically unlocks upon booting into the main hub for the battle royale.

Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 Season 3 is available as of April 2 on PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, and Windows PCs.