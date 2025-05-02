Gaming Reviews, News, Tips and More.
This Is The Best One-Hit-Kill HDR Loadout In Black Ops 6 And Warzone

The sleek, modern sniper rifle makes a comeback in Black Ops 6, with more power and more camping opportunities

call of duty
By
Brandon Morgan
We may earn a commission from links on this page.
The inspect animation of the HDR in Black Ops 6.
Screenshot: Activision / Kotaku

1. Best HDR loadout
2. Best HDR-based class

Rocking the hottest assault rifle to hit Call of Duty since, well, ever, the Kilo 141 makes quick work of enemies in close to mid-range encounters. What about long-distance engagements? Sure, with the right attachments, the Kilo 141 becomes a battle rifle. But instead of taking that approach, it might be better to just unlock the HDR in Call of Duty: Black Ops 6, then grind its levels to ensure you have the best attachments for it. Here’s what we consider the best HDR loadout in Black Ops 6 and Warzon

Best HDR loadout in Black Ops 6 and Warzone

The 108MM Overpressured attachment for the HDR in Black Ops 6.
Screenshot: Activision / Kotaku
Straight out of the gate, the HDR is an immensely powerful, bolt-action sniper rifle capable of one-hitting most enemies when you land a shot on their upper body or head. It’s possible to miss the kill-shot any lower than the chest, unfortunately. But with the right attachments, missing becomes less likely, and that one-hitter-quitter we all love is more likely as your skill level with the gun increases!

  • Optic: Stock
  • Muzzle: Monolithic Suppressor
  • Barrel: Gain-Twist Barrel
  • Underbarrel: Lightweight Bipod
  • Magazine: Fast Mag I
  • Rear Grip: Quickdraw Grip
  • Stock: Heavy Stock
  • Fire Mods: 108MM Overpressured

While not completely necessary for a sniper rifle build, Gunfighter does allow you a little more wiggle room to stabilize your stats on the HDR. If you feel you need a touch better handling, a smidgen more firepower, or a doll’s hair more range, Gunfighter will allow you to equip three additional attachments, bringing the total from five to eight.

Best HDR-based class loadout

The perk loadout for an HDR build in Black Ops 6.
Screenshot: Activision / Kotaku
While you can opt for any perks that you feel most comfortable using, these are what I recommend when running the HDR:

  • Perk 1: Ghost (Avoid detection via Radar Pings, UAVs, and Proximity Alarms)
  • Perk 2: Forward Intel (Increases the size of your minimap, displaying directional pings for enemies)
  • Perk 3: Vigilance (Display a notification when you appear on an enemy minimap)
  • Wild Card: Tactical Expert
  • Lethal: Impact
  • Tactical: Concussion
  • Field Upgrade: Spring Mine

Alternatively, in place of Tactical Expert, which allows you to spawn with an additional Tactical, I do occasionally recommend taking Overkill. It’s useful when you’re running a sniper class, allowing you to swap out your secondary pistol for an additional primary weapon. In this case, I recommend a submachine gun for its high-rate-of-fire and close-quarters capabilities. You never know when someone’s going to sneak up on you!

Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 Season 3 is available now on PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, and Windows PCs.