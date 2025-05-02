This Is The Best One-Hit-Kill HDR Loadout In Black Ops 6 And Warzone

1. Best HDR loadout
2. Best HDR-based class
Rocking the hottest assault rifle to hit Call of Duty since, well, ever, the Kilo 141 makes quick work of enemies in close to mid-range encounters. What about long-distance engagements? Sure, with the right attachments, the Kilo 141 becomes a battle rifle. But instead of taking that approach, it might be better to just unlock the HDR in Call of Duty: Black Ops 6, then grind its levels to ensure you have the best attachments for it. Here’s what we consider the best HDR loadout in Black Ops 6 and Warzon
Best HDR loadout in Black Ops 6 and Warzone
Straight out of the gate, the HDR is an immensely powerful, bolt-action sniper rifle capable of one-hitting most enemies when you land a shot on their upper body or head. It’s possible to miss the kill-shot any lower than the chest, unfortunately. But with the right attachments, missing becomes less likely, and that one-hitter-quitter we all love is more likely as your skill level with the gun increases!
- Optic: Stock
- Muzzle: Monolithic Suppressor
- Barrel: Gain-Twist Barrel
- Underbarrel: Lightweight Bipod
- Magazine: Fast Mag I
- Rear Grip: Quickdraw Grip
- Stock: Heavy Stock
- Fire Mods: 108MM Overpressured
While not completely necessary for a sniper rifle build, Gunfighter does allow you a little more wiggle room to stabilize your stats on the HDR. If you feel you need a touch better handling, a smidgen more firepower, or a doll’s hair more range, Gunfighter will allow you to equip three additional attachments, bringing the total from five to eight.
Best HDR-based class loadout
While you can opt for any perks that you feel most comfortable using, these are what I recommend when running the HDR:
- Perk 1: Ghost (Avoid detection via Radar Pings, UAVs, and Proximity Alarms)
- Perk 2: Forward Intel (Increases the size of your minimap, displaying directional pings for enemies)
- Perk 3: Vigilance (Display a notification when you appear on an enemy minimap)
- Wild Card: Tactical Expert
- Lethal: Impact
- Tactical: Concussion
- Field Upgrade: Spring Mine
Alternatively, in place of Tactical Expert, which allows you to spawn with an additional Tactical, I do occasionally recommend taking Overkill. It’s useful when you’re running a sniper class, allowing you to swap out your secondary pistol for an additional primary weapon. In this case, I recommend a submachine gun for its high-rate-of-fire and close-quarters capabilities. You never know when someone’s going to sneak up on you!
Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 Season 3 is available now on PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, and Windows PCs.